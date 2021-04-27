Full Seven-Round Ravens 2021 Mock Drafts

Garrett Downing

1st (27) – OLB Jaelan Phillips, Miami

The Ravens have a knack for taking the defensive players who have no business falling to them. That has been a theme throughout the history, all the way back to some of the greats like Ray Lewis, Terrell Suggs and Ed Reed. Phillips may be the best pass rusher in this draft. He's a top-10 talent who could slide because of medical concerns; he had concussions early in his career at UCLA, which led to him briefly retire before transferring to Miami and getting back on the field last year. Phillips had a great 2020 season and reminded everyone why he was such a coveted high school recruit. Phillips can stuff the run and get after the passer (8.5 sacks last year) – and he would solve an immediate need in Baltimore.

1st (31) – OT Tevin Jenkins, Oklahoma State

Mink and I are aligned with this pick. Jenkins would address the immediate need of replacing Brown at right tackle. He could also kick inside to left guard if the Ravens end up signing a veteran right tackle. His size and attitude make him a perfect fit on this offensive line, and upgrading the offensive line has been a priority for the Ravens all offseason.

3rd (94) – WR Cornell Powell, Clemson

The Clemson product was a late bloomer in his college career, but put together a high-quality 2020 season. He put up 53 catches for 882 yards and seven touchdowns last season, then played well during the week at the Senior Bowl. At 6-foot-0, 204 pounds, he has good size for the position. Powell was a big-time recruit coming out of high school, and would be a quality mid-round pick at receiver.

3rd (104) – S Jamar Johnson, Indiana

The Ravens would like to add some depth at safety and Johnson seems like the perfect fit. He has positional versality and flew all over the field at Indiana. He had six interceptions and four sacks over the last two seasons, and that ability to play deep in coverage or at the line of scrimmage would allow him to thrive as a situational player in Wink Martindale's defense.

4th (131) – TE Hunter Long, Boston College

This is probably the first time that Mink and I have ever had two of the same picks in our mocks. And no, we didn't compare notes. Long makes a lot of sense for the Ravens, and I could see them looking to add a mid-round tight end this year. He proved himself as a pass catcher this year, but also has the size (6-foot-5, 254 pounds) to hold his own as a blocker. Adding him to the tight end group with Andrews and Nick Boyle would give the Ravens another talented threat in a tight-end centric offense.

4th (136) – CB Ambry Thomas, Michigan

The Michigan cornerback fits what the Ravens like in their defensive backs. He has good size (6-foot-0, 191 pounds) and the ability to press receivers at the line of scrimmage. He's a hard-nosed player who can play special teams and was selected as Michigan's Defensive Skill Player of Year in 2019 after notching three interceptions and two fumble recoveries. He opted out during the 2020 season, and the Ravens could get some quality depth in Thomas as a mid-round pick.

5th (171) – C Trey Hill, Georgia

Hill is a big, mauling offensive lineman (6-foot-4, 320 pounds) who played center and guard in college. Knee injuries ended his 2020 season early, and that's why he could slide to the later rounds. But he has the talent to be one of the top centers in this draft. The medical checks on him will be important, but Hill could add more competition for those interior offensive line spots.

5th (184) – OLB Tarron Jackson, Coastal Carolina

The Ravens are so skilled at finding late-round defensive players from small schools (Matthew Judon was a perfect example) – and Jackson could be the latest. He was highly productive in college with 34 sacks in his career. The Ravens continue their strong history of late-round small-school prospects by taking Jackson.

6th (210) – DL T.J. Slaton, Florida