Full Seven-Round Ravens 2021 Mock Drafts

After months of talking about who the Ravens could pick in this year's draft, Friday's trade of Orlando Brown Jr. shook things up.
With that in mind, and no trades permitted, Ryan Mink and Garrett Downing took a stab at predicting all nine Ravens picks in the 2021 NFL Draft.
As a reminder, this comes with ZERO insider knowledge from anyone in the Ravens' front office or scouting department. We don't get any clues. This is just two guys making some guesses.
So with that in mind, here we go:
Ryan Mink
1st (27) – OLB Azeez Ojulari, Georgia
The Ravens have a hole at outside linebacker after the departures of Matthew Judon and Yannick Ngakoue. Ojulari would instantly become Baltimore's top pass rusher. He checks all the boxes with big-time SEC production (14 sacks the past two years), physicality on the edge and versatility to drop into coverage. The Ravens want more speed and playmakers on defense and Ojulari would fit in perfectly alongside last year's top pick, Patrick Queen.
1st (31) – OT Teven Jenkins, Oklahoma State
The trade of Orlando Brown Jr. to the Kansas City Chiefs left an opening that Jenkins can immediately fill. He's an absolute mauler in the run game, finishing his blocks looking to bury the opponent. Standing in at nearly 6-foot-6, 317 pounds, he has the pure strength and physicality to move defensive linemen off the ball, yet the athleticism to hang in pass protection. If Jenkins lasts this long, he seems to be a natural Raven.
3rd (94) – EDGE Rashad Weaver, Pittsburgh
Baltimore isn't done addressing the edge, as it could also use a big-bodied, gritty edge setter on the other side. The 6-foot-4, 259-pound Weaver is strong at the point of attack and adds some position flexibility. He had good production over his career with 17 sacks and 34.5 tackles for loss.
3rd (104) – TE Hunter Long, Boston College
Long is a traditional tight end that can grow behind Mark Andrews and give the Ravens another receiving threat. Long was often used as a forceful blocker early in his career, then broke out as a receiver last season with 57 catches for 685 yards and five touchdowns.
4th (131) – WR Seth Williams, Auburn
The Ravens could use a ball-winner and red-zone threat, and Williams provides both. More than 75 percent of his catches resulted in a first down or touchdown and he scored 17 times during his three years. Williams isn't a burner, but he's an imposing threat at 6-foot-3, 211 pounds who is also a physical blocker. He lined up inside and outside in Auburn's offense.
4th (136) – CB Shaun Wade, Ohio State
Wade was a five-star recruit coming out of high school and the No. 2 cornerback in his class behind Ohio State teammate Jeff Okudah (No. 3 overall pick last year). The 6-foot-1, 196-pounder has the size and athleticism to hang with NFL receivers, is a tenacious tackler and good ball skills. He also played all over Ohio State's defense, and especially excelled inside.
5th (171) – CB Tre Brown, Oklahoma
The Ravens can never have too many cornerbacks, and it would be especially good to find one at nickel, where Tavon Young has been plagued by injuries. Brown has the speed, acceleration and feistiness to thrive on defense and special teams. Though he's just 5-foot-10, 185 pounds, he's physical and always looking for the action.
5th (184) – S Damar Hamlin, Pittsburgh
The Ravens have had success with late-round safeties Chuck Clark and DeShon Elliott and Hamlin could be next in line. He's a smart, rangy safety who is also tough attacking downhill. A team captain beloved by teammates and coaches, Hamlin finished college with almost 300 career tackles, 27 passes defensed, six interceptions and 40 starts. He could be an immediate special teams standout and bolster Baltimore's safety depth.
6th (210) – DT Khyiris Tonga, BYU
Baltimore could use more depth in the trenches and Tonga could be a useful rotational run-stopper that learns from Brandon Williams and Justin Ellis. A team captain, he's 6-foot-2, 325 pounds with wide hips to take on double teams and the strength to shed and toss blockers.
Explaining Our Seven-Round Mock Drafts
After a lot of tinkering, Mink and Downing finally reveal their seven-round 2021 mock drafts with all nine picks.
Garrett Downing
1st (27) – OLB Jaelan Phillips, Miami
The Ravens have a knack for taking the defensive players who have no business falling to them. That has been a theme throughout the history, all the way back to some of the greats like Ray Lewis, Terrell Suggs and Ed Reed. Phillips may be the best pass rusher in this draft. He's a top-10 talent who could slide because of medical concerns; he had concussions early in his career at UCLA, which led to him briefly retire before transferring to Miami and getting back on the field last year. Phillips had a great 2020 season and reminded everyone why he was such a coveted high school recruit. Phillips can stuff the run and get after the passer (8.5 sacks last year) – and he would solve an immediate need in Baltimore.
1st (31) – OT Tevin Jenkins, Oklahoma State
Mink and I are aligned with this pick. Jenkins would address the immediate need of replacing Brown at right tackle. He could also kick inside to left guard if the Ravens end up signing a veteran right tackle. His size and attitude make him a perfect fit on this offensive line, and upgrading the offensive line has been a priority for the Ravens all offseason.
3rd (94) – WR Cornell Powell, Clemson
The Clemson product was a late bloomer in his college career, but put together a high-quality 2020 season. He put up 53 catches for 882 yards and seven touchdowns last season, then played well during the week at the Senior Bowl. At 6-foot-0, 204 pounds, he has good size for the position. Powell was a big-time recruit coming out of high school, and would be a quality mid-round pick at receiver.
3rd (104) – S Jamar Johnson, Indiana
The Ravens would like to add some depth at safety and Johnson seems like the perfect fit. He has positional versality and flew all over the field at Indiana. He had six interceptions and four sacks over the last two seasons, and that ability to play deep in coverage or at the line of scrimmage would allow him to thrive as a situational player in Wink Martindale's defense.
4th (131) – TE Hunter Long, Boston College
This is probably the first time that Mink and I have ever had two of the same picks in our mocks. And no, we didn't compare notes. Long makes a lot of sense for the Ravens, and I could see them looking to add a mid-round tight end this year. He proved himself as a pass catcher this year, but also has the size (6-foot-5, 254 pounds) to hold his own as a blocker. Adding him to the tight end group with Andrews and Nick Boyle would give the Ravens another talented threat in a tight-end centric offense.
4th (136) – CB Ambry Thomas, Michigan
The Michigan cornerback fits what the Ravens like in their defensive backs. He has good size (6-foot-0, 191 pounds) and the ability to press receivers at the line of scrimmage. He's a hard-nosed player who can play special teams and was selected as Michigan's Defensive Skill Player of Year in 2019 after notching three interceptions and two fumble recoveries. He opted out during the 2020 season, and the Ravens could get some quality depth in Thomas as a mid-round pick.
5th (171) – C Trey Hill, Georgia
Hill is a big, mauling offensive lineman (6-foot-4, 320 pounds) who played center and guard in college. Knee injuries ended his 2020 season early, and that's why he could slide to the later rounds. But he has the talent to be one of the top centers in this draft. The medical checks on him will be important, but Hill could add more competition for those interior offensive line spots.
5th (184) – OLB Tarron Jackson, Coastal Carolina
The Ravens are so skilled at finding late-round defensive players from small schools (Matthew Judon was a perfect example) – and Jackson could be the latest. He was highly productive in college with 34 sacks in his career. The Ravens continue their strong history of late-round small-school prospects by taking Jackson.
6th (210) – DL T.J. Slaton, Florida
Slaton is a massive man in the middle of the defense. At 6-4, 330 pounds, he can gobble up blockers and allow the linebackers to go make plays. The Ravens have a veteran defensive line, so Slaton can learn behind Brandon Williams, Derek Wolfe and Calais Campbell before getting thrust into action.