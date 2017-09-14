Funny Pages: The Real Ravens Are Back, and They're Out for Blood

Sep 14, 2017 at 07:21 AM
Ben Rosen
14_FunnyPages_IT_news.jpg


*Did you feel it? *

While fans gathered around to celebrate the return of NFL football, something was different. Most of the games proceeded as planned: touchdown here, field goal there, but suddenly, as if someone opened a window and let a cold, crisp gust of fall air rush in, an eerily familiar sensation washed over the country. *What is that? It smells like apples and cinnamon in here. Why is my blood pressure spiking?   *

Then, one after the other, they saw it. The Baltimore Ravens, who many thought were dead, have put together one of those defenses. I'm not talking about a "stats" defense that looks pretty on paper … they have one of those nightmare, walls are closing in, the clowns are going to eat me kind of defenses. After years of quiet slumber, the real Ravens are back, and they're out for blood.

Watching this team pants the Bengals in their home opener gave me flashbacks of '06. I went with a few friends to see the Ravens open against Tampa that year and couldn't believe my eyes. That drubbing of the Buccaneers was one of the most dominant games I've ever seen. That may not mean much since I was a junior in college and literally everything was amazing back then (I thought "Grandma's Boy" was the funniest movie of all time), but it means a lot to feel this way about a Ravens defense now that I'm in my 30s; an era when I wake up sad and food has lost all taste.

Opposing players and coaches, if you're reading this article (LOLOLOL good one, me), there's not much I can do to help you out. To put it bluntly, playing the Ravens is going to suck. That's it. Just grin and bear it. Before you fly over here, please just make sure to review the safety manual:

(WWE)

(Apple)

The defense was so good, it's easy to forget that the offense was there (and played pretty great). Fantasy owners are going to hem and haw about the lack of offensive fireworks, but if you've read any of my articles (hahahahahaha my sides!!), you know I love me some boring football. Also, did everyone take a collective bathroom break when Jeremy Maclin scored his first touchdown as a Raven? It's like we forgot it happened. I feel like we gave our newest FA acquisition a pretty bland reaction. Don't worry "Burt", on behalf of Ravens Nation, welcome to the flock:

That's it for me. Enjoy the weekend, everyone!!

(Clickhole)

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Practice Report: Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay Lead Strong Day for Wideouts

Mark Andrews' catch radius keeps getting wider. Odafe Oweh is flashing into the backfield showing his quick first step.

news

News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Is 'Throwing It Better Than Ever'

Greg Roman says Ben Powers is the leader at left guard at the start of training camp. Kyle Hamilton is on the right trajectory, has to earn his snaps.

news

Rookie Center Tyler Linderbaum Wants to 'Be Commanding'

Being vocal is part of a center's job, and rookie Tyler Linderbaum is growing into a leadership role during training camp.

news

Derek Wolfe Announces His Retirement From NFL

Derek Wolfe spent two years with the Ravens at the end of his career, but injuries mounted.

news

Late for Work 7/29: Busting the Myth That Lamar Jackson Struggles in Passing Situations

USA Today predicts the Ravens will make it to the AFC Championship Game. Rich Eisen says J.K. Dobbins can be one of the best running backs in the league.

news

Practice Report: Isaiah Likely Stands Out in Training Camp

Rookie tight end Isaiah Likely showed his ability to go deep. The timing between Lamar Jackson and Rashod Bateman looked good. Malik Harrison has potential as a blitzer.

news

News & Notes: Charlie Kolar Undergoing Sports Hernia Surgery

Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley is on a pitch count after tendonitis. Michael Pierce is working his way into shape. What John Harbaugh is looking for at left guard.

news

Lamar Jackson 'Hopeful' for Deal Before Season Starts

Lamar Jackson said he and the Ravens are negotiating during spare time in training camp and he expects there will be a cut-off before the season starts.

news

John Harbaugh Discusses Training Camp Practice Changes, Players Give it a Thumbs Up

The Ravens have changed their approach to training camp after a 2021 season where injuries were a major problem.

news

Ravens Look to 'Build One Hell of a Wall' After O-Line Upgrades

The additions of Morgan Moses and Tyler Linderbaum has the Ravens offensive line feeling good about protecting Lamar Jackson better.

news

Late for Work 7/28: Big Leap Predicted for Odafe Oweh

The reported reason David Ojabo is holding out. Patrick Ricard is the Ravens' secret superstar. Kyle Hamilton is a top five Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate.

news

News & Notes: J.K. Dobbins Imploring Ravens to Let Him Practice

Ronnie Stanley is 'really close' physically to where he's been at previously. John Harbaugh calls out the anonymous Lamar Jackson critic.

Find Tickets
Find Tickets Here
Advertising