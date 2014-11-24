Game Recap: Ravens 34, Saints 27

That's when Steve Smith Sr. made the Ravens' catch of the year. With cornerback Brian Dixon all over him, Smith cradled in a pass as he fell to the ground and held onto it with one arm as he slid out of bounds.

"To make that fade catch back there was about as good of a catch as you're going to see," Harbaugh said. "He was tackled while making the catch and he still comes down with it. That was pretty amazing."

After looking like they were going into an early deficit, the Ravens marched 97 yards to go ahead, 7-0, and they had a surge of early momentum.

Harbaugh pointed to the early stop and resulting long drive as the tone-setter for the game.

"To me, that was a statement right there about our football team," Harbaugh said. "That's courageous. After that, it was just a dog fight like you knew it was going to be."

The Saints weren't going to go quietly. Not with Brees under center on Monday Night Football.

A New Orleans drive was extended because of a hands to the face penalty that came on a third-down incompletion. Brees made the flag hurt by hitting another big play against the Baltimore defense. It was Morgan again, who entered the game with just one catch for 7 yards on the year.

Morgan beat Webb deep down the middle and Brees lofted in a perfect pass for a 62-yard gain. The Saints didn't stall this time. Brees found Graham for a 10-yard score to tie the game at 7.

Baltimore's offense rallied, again leaning on Smith. A Bernard Pierce 26-yard run started things off, then Smith hauled in a 40-yard catch on third down, putting the Ravens in the red zone.

This time, however, it was the Saints who got a stop on the 1-yard line. Fullback Kyle Juszczyk bulldozed his way to just outside the goal line, but was hit and fumbled. He was called down on the play but it was overturned after review, giving the Saints the ball.

The defense got the ball back via a pair of sacks from C.J. Mosley and Elvis Dumervil, and the offense went back to work. This time, it was the other Smith.

Flacco connected with Torrey Smith on a crossing route on the first play and he stretched it to a 40-yard gain. Quickly, Baltimore was in the red zone again. Forsett took it from there, hitting an 11-yard run, then cruising into the end zone from 13 yards out.

The Saints' porous run defense was getting mauled by Baltimore's offensive line, and the Ravens had a 14-7 lead with about nine minutes remaining in the second quarter.

On the next drive, New Orleans got another couple breaks via the yellow flag. Ngata was flagged for roughing the passer on a third-down incompletion, extending another drive.

On the next third down, Brees lobbed a 33-yard pass to wide receiver Kenny Stills, who caught it along with cornerback Danny Gorrer. Both had their hands on the ball as they hit the turf, and it didn't appear that Stills had clear possession. Harbaugh challenged the play, but the call was upheld.

The Saints were forced to settle for a 20-yard field goal, however, when Hill knocked away a pass intended for Graham in the end zone.

New Orleans got the ball back again before the half and Brees took aim at Baltimore's undermanned secondary. With less than two minutes remaining, Brees drove the Saints 81 yards in one minute, 34 seconds.

It was capped on a 26-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Marques Colston, who made the catch between safeties Matt Elam and Terrence Brooks, who was in good position for a possible interception. The Ravens went into halftime trailing, 17-14.

Baltimore came out swinging in the second half – literally. Smith Sr. got into a tussle with Saints safety Kenny Vaccaro, which spilled into a melee on the Ravens sideline. Vacarro was flagged for a personal foul penalty.