Gameday Threads: A Battle of Purple in Ravens vs. Vikings

Nov 04, 2021 at 11:00 AM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Week 9 Uniform Graphic-web (1)
Graphic by Dave Heringer

It's purple vs. purple Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium with a showdown between the Baltimore Ravens and Minnesota Vikings.

But only one team will be wearing purple jerseys and that's the Ravens. Baltimore will wear its purple jerseys and black pants for the Week 9 game.

It will be the Ravens' second time wearing this combination this season. Baltimore also donned it for the thrilling "Monday Night Football" comeback win against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5.

The purple jersey, black pant combo is one of the Ravens' most successful with a .759 winning percentage.

The last time the Ravens and Vikings squared off, in 2017, Minnesota wore the purple jerseys at home for a 24-16 victory. The last time the two teams met at M&T Bank Stadium was 2013 for the all-time classic "Snow Game" with a wild ending and 29-26 Ravens victory. The Ravens also wore purple jerseys and black pants that day.

As for which jersey Lacie DeCosta will wear this week …

