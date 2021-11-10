Gameday Threads: Ravens Aren't Wearing Color Rush on 'Thursday Night Football'

It won't be a color rush for the Ravens on "Thursday Night Football" in Miami.
The Ravens will wear their white jerseys and black pants for their Week 10 game against the Dolphins.
The first time they wore that combination was in Week 3 in Detroit, where Justin Tucker boomed a record-setting, game-winning 66-yard field goal for the win.
Ravens fans will be hoping for less drama this time around, but for superstitious ones out there, perhaps some of the same luck would be good.
The Ravens have a 33-50 all-time record in their white jersey/black pant combo. It's their third-lowest winning percentage (.398) uniform, only ahead of the purple/purple and purple/gold pants combinations. Baltimore is 4-0 in its color rush combo.
As for what jersey Lacie DeCosta will be wearing, you may want to keep your eyes on a rookie …