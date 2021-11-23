Gameday Threads: Ravens Breaking Out All-Black for 'Sunday Night Football' vs. Browns

Nov 23, 2021 at 02:45 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

112321 Threads
Graphic by Dave Heringer

The Ravens will break out the fan favorite all-black uniforms for "Sunday Night Football" against the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium.

It's the first time the Ravens will wear black-on-black this season and it's one of the most successful unform combinations in team history with a .762 winning percentage (16-5). The Ravens have won five straight games in the look, and are 7-3 in primetime.

The last time the Ravens wore all-blacks was in a 34-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys last season, after Lamar Jackson returned from a one-game absence due to COVID-19. This year, the Ravens hope Jackson returns from last week's illness to beat the Browns.

