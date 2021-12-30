Gameday Threads: Ravens Bust Out Rare Uniform for Must-Win Rams Game

Dec 30, 2021 at 12:00 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Week 17 Uniform Graphic-web
Graphic by Dave Heringer

The Ravens need a win Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, and they'll break out a seldom-used uniform combination to get it in.

Baltimore will wear its purple jersey with purple pants, a uniform that's only been worn three times in franchise history.

The Ravens are 1-2 while wearing the all-purple (non-Color Rush) combo. They last wore it for a 27-13 home victory over the New York Giants last season, also in the second-to-last regular-season game.

And as for the jersey Lacie DeCosta will be wearing …

