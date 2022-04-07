Geno Stone Re-Signs With Ravens

Apr 07, 2022 at 10:43 AM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

040722-Geno
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
S Geno Stone intercepts the Pittsburgh Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD on Sunday, January 9, 2022.

Geno Stone is officially back with the Ravens.

Baltimore's seventh-round pick in 2020 signed his exclusive rights free agent tender Wednesday and will begin his third season with the Ravens.

Stone appeared in 15 games last season as a regular contributor on special teams. He also played 218 snaps at safety and made one start. Stone finished with 21 tackles, one interception, one passed defensed and one quarterback hit.

Stone played every defensive snap Week 13 against the Green Bay Packers when Chuck Clark was on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and DeShon Elliott was out with a season-ending torn pec and torn biceps injury. In the season-finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Stone made his first career interception when he picked off Ben Roethlisberger in his final game against the Ravens.

Elliott is an unsigned free agent and Stone will compete for a role in the safety rotation behind Clark and new free safety Marcus Williams, who was signed during free agency.

Stone appeared in two games in 2020 as a rookie but did not record any statistics, spending most of that season on the practice squad. He was released late in that season and had a brief stint with the Houston Texans before he was released and re-signed by Baltimore in 2021.

