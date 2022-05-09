Around the AFC North: Steelers Rookie Wide Receiver Looks Forward to Bringing Physicality 

"To be honest with you it's a thrill," Pickens told Steelers.com’s Teresa Varley. "When you're not catching the ball and you are out there, you don't have a route, it's a running play. The guy in front of you is the guy you're blocking. Blocking really ups it more to where you can make it fun and more entertaining. Kind of push them to the ground, go get the safety and move around the field faster."

Pickens was considered a first-round talent, but he's coming off a season-ending knee injury and there were multiple reports about maturity issues. Head Coach Mike Tomlin managed Antonio Brown before, and Tomlin has been clear about Chase Claypool’s “growing pains.” Now he'll look to develop Pickens' maturity.

But there's one thing the Steelers feel they can count on with Pickens, and that's some old-school physicality that has at times helped define the Ravens-Steelers rivalry.