Governor Wes Moore Makes a Purple Friday Proclamation

Purple Friday is officially official in the state of Maryland.
Gov. Wes Moore made a proclamation Thursday that, as long as the Ravens are in the 2024 playoffs, every Friday is Purple Friday in Maryland.
The Ravens will be all over Baltimore and the surrounding area Friday to get fans ready for the divisional playoff game against the Houston Texans Saturday at M&T Bank Stadium.
The Purple Friday Caravan will make five stops and there will be two Purple Friday rallies – one in Towson with Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski and another in Baltimore with Mayor Brandon Scott.
Moore has been in lockstep with the Ravens all season and visited the team during training camp. He played wide receiver for two seasons at Johns Hopkins, and showed off his hands during his visit, catching a touchdown pass from Lamar Jackson.