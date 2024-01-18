Governor Wes Moore Makes a Purple Friday Proclamation

Jan 18, 2024 at 12:50 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

11824purplefriday
Purple Friday Proclamation

Purple Friday is officially official in the state of Maryland.

Gov. Wes Moore made a proclamation Thursday that, as long as the Ravens are in the 2024 playoffs, every Friday is Purple Friday in Maryland.

The Ravens will be all over Baltimore and the surrounding area Friday to get fans ready for the divisional playoff game against the Houston Texans Saturday at M&T Bank Stadium.

The Purple Friday Caravan will make five stops and there will be two Purple Friday rallies – one in Towson with Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski and another in Baltimore with Mayor Brandon Scott.

Check out the full list of playoff events and details here.

Moore has been in lockstep with the Ravens all season and visited the team during training camp. He played wide receiver for two seasons at Johns Hopkins, and showed off his hands during his visit, catching a touchdown pass from Lamar Jackson.

Related Content

news

Mark Andrews' Status Is 'Up in the Air' vs. Texans

John Harbaugh is not optimistic about Marlon Humphrey's chances of playing. Several key Texans defensive linemen returned to practice Thursday.
news

Ravens Uniforms Are a Throwback to 2011 for Divisional Playoff Debut

The Ravens will wear purple jerseys with black pants for their divisional round matchup against the Texans, a nod to the combo the team wore in 2011.
news

How Zay Flowers Is Preparing for His First Playoff Game

Texans QB C.J. Stroud isn't the only rookie who has improved this season. Zay Flowers has become a more complete wide receiver.
news

Reports: Dalvin Cook Signed to 53-Man Roster

The Ravens have reportedly signed veteran running back Dalvin Cook to the 53-man roster and he is expected to play against the Texans.
news

Late for Work: How Ravens Can Avoid Being Upset by Upstart Texans

Maurice Jones-Drew urges the Ravens to sign Derrick Henry and re-sign Gus Edwards. Pro Football Focus says the Ravens should bring back Odell Beckham Jr. Should Baltimore pick up fifth-year options on Rashod Bateman and Odafe Oweh?
news

Mark Andrews on Hip-Drop Tackle That Led to His Injury: 'I Don't Blame the Guy'

The Ravens have waived veteran running back Melvin Gordon III. Devin Duvernay will resume his return duties when healthy. Containing Texans wide receiver Nico Collins will be a top priority. 
news

Mark Andrews Returns to Full Practice, Says What It Will Take to Play vs. Texans

Ravens TE Mark Andrews said he's day-to-day and will play Saturday if he feels he can help the team.
news

Marlon Humphrey Still Absent From Ravens Practice

Mark Andrews, Zay Flowers, Odafe Oweh and Malik Harrison all returned to full practice. Jadeveon Clowney sat out due to illness.
news

Odell Beckham Jr. on Playoffs: 'I'm Always Intense When It Comes to This'

Two years removed from his knee injury in Super Bowl LVI, Odell Beckham Jr. feels ready to make another playoff run.
news

How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Texans

The Ravens kick off the divisional round of the playoffs at M&T Bank Stadium against the Houston Texans Saturday at 4:30 p.m.
news

Ravens Give Props to C.J. Stroud, But 'We've Improved Too'

Lamar Jackson is ready to play, not to talk. Ravens plan to practice outdoors Wednesday. Ravens make practice squad move.
2400x1000-renovations
Enter The Auction
Enter Here
Shop Now
Advertising