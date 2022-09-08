News & Notes: Greg Roman Discusses Running Back Rotation for Week 1

With J.K. Dobbins (knee) a limited participant during Thursday's practice, the Ravens' running back rotation is difficult to predict heading into Sunday's season opener.

Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman plans to utilize all four running backs on the roster at some point this season – Dobbins, Mike Davis, Justice Hill and newly-acquired Kenyan Drake. Roman wants to take advantage of the various skills that each brings to the table.

"I think everybody's going to have a role for sure, and every game it might be a little bit different," Roman said. "Some games, honestly, the hot hand gets a lot of action. We're definitely going to involve every running back on the roster. They've all got to be able to do a lot of things. Those guys are ready, I feel great about whoever plays."

Drake joined the Ravens last week after he was released by the Raiders during final roster cuts. He's a proven runner and pass-catcher who enjoyed his best season in 2020 with 955 yards and 10 touchdowns while averaging 5.5 yards per carry.

As a seven-year NFL veteran, Drake has the experience to deal with Week 1 nerves, and whether Dobbins plays or not, Drake plans to be ready Sunday if his number is called.