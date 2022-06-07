Greg Roman Wants to Get Running Backs More Targets

The Ravens are known for being a run-heavy team. But Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman also wants to incorporate his running backs more into the passing game.

Last season, Baltimore had big plans to deploy J.K. Dobbins more in a pass-catching role that would maximize his open-field ability and complement Gus Edwards' downhill bruising running. Dobbins' preseason knee injury derailed those plans.

Veteran addition Devonta Freeman was targeted with 42 passes, the sixth-most on the team. But only five teams in the league sent fewer targets to their top running back and only two offenses (Rams, Seahawks) threw to their running backs less.

During organized team activities, the Ravens' running back corps – which is still operating without Dobbins and Edwards as they rehab – have been quite active in the passing game. Roman was asked if that's something he wants to integrate more into the offense this season.

"Definitely. If we have guys that really display that skill set, then we'll definitely do that," Roman said.