News & Notes: Gus Edwards 'Is Looking Really Good'

Roman Praises Ben Powers for Having His Best Season

There was an open competition for the starting job at left guard during training camp and Ben Powers won it. Now he's thriving as a starter and Roman praised the former fourth-round pick in 2019 for coming into his own in his fourth season.

"Ben Powers is quietly having a really, really good year," Roman said. "[He's] very dependable, durable, reliable [and] understands exactly what we want of him. There are always things we can improve on and coach on, but he's doing a great job."

With the return of All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley, the Ravens hope their offensive line can stay intact from this point forward, with other vets like right guard Kevin Zeitler and right tackle Morgan Moses providing stability for rookie center Tyler Linderbaum.

"I think that unit's really starting to develop," Roman said. "I like what I'm seeing in a lot of different areas from them. The continuity I think is big with Ronnie back and Ben playing the way he is. We have a young center, so having veteran guys around him like Ben and Ronnie and Kevin and Morgan, I think that's really helpful to Tyler."

Ravens' Third Cornerback Spot Is Up for Grabs

Humphrey and Marcus Peters have been standouts in one-on-one coverage this season, but opponents have too frequently picked on the Ravens' third cornerback in key situations.

After the injury to veteran Kyle Fuller in Week 1, Brandon Stephens, rookies Pepe Williams and Jalyn Armour-Davis (when active), and most recently Ar'Darius Washington have all been trying to fill the void, but nobody has emerged as the clear answer yet.

"What I told the team this week is it's an open competition," Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald said. "If somebody steps up and takes it, let's roll. But if we're still in a limbo where multiple guys have earned those snaps, we'll gladly get that rotation and make it work that way. Right now we're looking for the best combination."