Lamar Jackson, Ravens Trying Not to 'Overthink' Fourth-Quarter Troubles

Baltimore's defense has climbed the rankings after being at the bottom of the league after two weeks. The Ravens now rank 25th overall and 28th in pass defense. It's going to take more time to dig out after the Miami loss, but Baltimore's defense is giving up fewer big plays and headed in the right direction.

The Ravens offense still ranks among the league best in yards per game (9th), rushing (6th) and points per game (5th). Baltimore has improved its ground game with the running backs, as the offensive line is becoming one of the team's strong points.

"The foundation is there. It's not that I'm looking at it, or anyone's looking at it like, 'Hey, we really have some things to worry about,'" Harbaugh said. "We know we're playing good football [on] both sides of the ball. Just keep striving, keep trying to get better, keep building on what we've done in the past, and we're going to be good."

What's bothering Jackson is the Ravens' struggles to convert in the red-zone last week against the Giants. Overall, the Ravens rank 10th in the league in red-zone touchdown percentage but settling for two short field goals in MetLife Stadium was costly.

"I feel like we need to stop putting that on our mind, because we know we should be doing that anyways. We're the offense; [when] we get in the red zone, we should score points; not over-emphasize that like, 'We're in the red zone; we need to score!'" Jackson said.