Around the AFC North: Steelers Air Frustrations Over Offensive Struggles

Cleveland Browns: Myles Garrett Says Browns Are All-In Like Never Before

All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett says people can stop waiting for the Browns to fall apart.

The Browns (7-3) have won games with three different starting quarterbacks this season, including Sunday when they beat Pittsburgh with rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson under center. While his numbers weren't overly impressive (24 for 43, 165 yards, no touchdowns, one interception) Thompson-Robinson led the decisive fourth-quarter drive that resulted in Dustin Hopkins' game-winning field goal.

Garrett had two sacks to give him 13.0 for the season, as he continues to make his case for Defensive Player of the Year, while the Browns of have the NFL's top-ranked defense under first-year coordinator Jim Schwartz. Cleveland is allowing 243.3 yards per game, the fewest through 10 games by any NFL team since the 2008 Steelers (238.1),[comma] who went on to win the Super Bowl.

After beating the Ravens and Steelers back-to-back, Garrett said the Browns' mindset is different this year, and they believe they can win the division even after losing starting quarterback Deshaun Watson (shoulder) for the season. To add depth at quarterback, the Browns are signing former Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco to the practice squad.

"Nobody's taking the easy way out, whether that's in the facility, at practice," Garrett said via the team’s website. "Everybody's in there to win. We know what we have in the building. It felt like before, not everyone's going all in. Now everyone is really invested in being a winner this year. I can't always say it's been like that."

Garrett said the recent wins over Baltimore and Pittsburgh show Cleveland is trending in the right direction.

"I think not only improve during the year, but they also show you who they are," Garrett said. "I think we're getting to the point where we're showing the world who we are as a team, as a defense, really imposing our will. We want to continue to express ourselves and how much we can really dominate."

The Browns will visit the Broncos (5-5), who have won four straight games, in Week 12.

Cincinnati Bengals: Remaining Schedule Is Daunting Without Joe Burrow

After Joe Burrow's season-ending wrist injury against the Ravens in Week 11, the Bengals (5-5) face a challenging schedule as Jake Browning takes over as the starting quarterback. Not one of Cincinnati's remaining seven games is against a team that presently has a losing record:

Week 12 vs. Steelers (6-4)

Week 13 at Jaguars (7-3)

Week 14 vs. Colts (5-5)

Week 15 vs. Vikings (6-5)

Week 16 at Steelers

Week 17 at Chiefs (7-2)

Week 18 vs. Cleveland (7-3)

Head Coach Zac Taylor said the Bengals won't give up on their hope to make the playoffs. Playing Thursday night gives the Bengals a longer week to prepare Browning for his first start.

"This is adversity, it's not foreign to our team over the last several years and even this year," Taylor said via the team’s website. "I'm excited to see this team respond. It's tough to see your starting quarterback who's as good as Joe Burrow is go down. This longer week comes at a good time for us a chance to regroup and get healthy.