Around the AFC North: Steelers Air Frustrations Over Offensive Struggles

Pittsburgh Steelers: Najee Harris Airs Frustrations After Offense Struggles Again
Running back Najee Harris is fed up with Pittsburgh's offensive woes.
The Steelers (6-4) have been held to 10 points or less in four games this season, and after Sunday's 13-10 loss to the Browns, Harris didn't hide his frustration.
"There's just a lot of stuff that just goes around that you guys don't see," Harris said via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com. "I guess I'm trying to say it's just, I'm just at a point where I'm just tired of this (expletive).
"You could look at the record and say, 'OK, we're still good right now.' Or we could look at the record and be like, 'If we keep playing this type of football, how long is that (expletive) going to last?' I look at it like, 'How long that (expletive) going to last?' Y'all could look at it like it's a good record, but I mean it's the NFL. Winning how we did, it's not going to get us nowhere."
The Steelers have been outgained in every game and are ranked No. 28 in total offense and scoring. They punted nine times against Cleveland and starting quarterback Kenny Pickett threw for just 106 yards, without a completion longer than 14 yards. Pickett has fewer touchdown passes (13) in his first 22 starts than any quarterback in the last 20 years.
Pickett and Offensive Coordinator Matt Canada are under fire, and Harris was asked if it seemed like opposing defenses knew what was coming.
"Yeah, in some situations, to be honest with you," Harris said.
Pittsburgh's lone touchdown came on a 74-yard run by Jaylen Warren, but he finished the game with just nine carries. Head Coach Mike Tomlin was asked about Warren not receiving more touches.
"We don't second-guess, man," Tomlin said. "We live. I stand by whatever decisions or play selections or ball distributions we had today."
The Steelers visit the Bengals in Week 12.
Cleveland Browns: Myles Garrett Says Browns Are All-In Like Never Before
All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett says people can stop waiting for the Browns to fall apart.
The Browns (7-3) have won games with three different starting quarterbacks this season, including Sunday when they beat Pittsburgh with rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson under center. While his numbers weren't overly impressive (24 for 43, 165 yards, no touchdowns, one interception) Thompson-Robinson led the decisive fourth-quarter drive that resulted in Dustin Hopkins' game-winning field goal.
Garrett had two sacks to give him 13.0 for the season, as he continues to make his case for Defensive Player of the Year, while the Browns of have the NFL's top-ranked defense under first-year coordinator Jim Schwartz. Cleveland is allowing 243.3 yards per game, the fewest through 10 games by any NFL team since the 2008 Steelers (238.1),[comma] who went on to win the Super Bowl.
After beating the Ravens and Steelers back-to-back, Garrett said the Browns' mindset is different this year, and they believe they can win the division even after losing starting quarterback Deshaun Watson (shoulder) for the season. To add depth at quarterback, the Browns are signing former Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco to the practice squad.
"Nobody's taking the easy way out, whether that's in the facility, at practice," Garrett said via the team’s website. "Everybody's in there to win. We know what we have in the building. It felt like before, not everyone's going all in. Now everyone is really invested in being a winner this year. I can't always say it's been like that."
Garrett said the recent wins over Baltimore and Pittsburgh show Cleveland is trending in the right direction.
"I think not only improve during the year, but they also show you who they are," Garrett said. "I think we're getting to the point where we're showing the world who we are as a team, as a defense, really imposing our will. We want to continue to express ourselves and how much we can really dominate."
The Browns will visit the Broncos (5-5), who have won four straight games, in Week 12.
Cincinnati Bengals: Remaining Schedule Is Daunting Without Joe Burrow
After Joe Burrow's season-ending wrist injury against the Ravens in Week 11, the Bengals (5-5) face a challenging schedule as Jake Browning takes over as the starting quarterback. Not one of Cincinnati's remaining seven games is against a team that presently has a losing record:
- Week 12 vs. Steelers (6-4)
- Week 13 at Jaguars (7-3)
- Week 14 vs. Colts (5-5)
- Week 15 vs. Vikings (6-5)
- Week 16 at Steelers
- Week 17 at Chiefs (7-2)
- Week 18 vs. Cleveland (7-3)
Head Coach Zac Taylor said the Bengals won't give up on their hope to make the playoffs. Playing Thursday night gives the Bengals a longer week to prepare Browning for his first start.
"This is adversity, it's not foreign to our team over the last several years and even this year," Taylor said via the team’s website. "I'm excited to see this team respond. It's tough to see your starting quarterback who's as good as Joe Burrow is go down. This longer week comes at a good time for us a chance to regroup and get healthy.
"I feel like we've got as strong a locker room as we've ever had. When you lose a player, it's time for other guys to step up. We had a tough five days where we lost two games. (I'm) confident that this team is going to bounce back and respond the right way."