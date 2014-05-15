Highlights Of Ravens Undrafted Rookies

Yesterday, we showed you highlight reels of the Ravens' nine draft picks.
But they're not the only potential impact rookies.
The Ravens have a history of finding undrafted rookie gems, and this year's class may be no different.
Before the undrafted rookies take the field for rookie camp, beginning Friday, here are some highlights from their tape (Mobile users click "View In Browser" above):
LB , Western Kentucky
* *
DT , Temple
* *
WR , Tennessee-Martin
WR , Northern Colorado
OT , Oklahoma State
DT , Virginia Tech
* *
OT , North Carolina
* *
* *
P , Houston
* *
S , Oregon
* *
OT , Iowa