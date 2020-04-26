'Hollywood' Brown Takes Down Snoop Dogg for Madden Tournament Title

There's no debating who the "Madden" GOAT is anymore. That crown belongs to Marquise "Hollywood" Brown.
Brown beat Snoop Dogg to win the Madden NFL 20 Celebrity Tournament, which aired Sunday on ESPN2. Brown received a donation to Feeding America in his name.
The championship match was quite a thriller. Hollywood, as always, played as the Ravens. Snoop, who is a Steelers fan, chose the 49ers (ouch).
Snoop got out to an early lead, but Hollywood answered with a long Lamar Jackson touchdown run.
Snoop was tough though, and took a 28-16 lead into halftime.
Never count Primetime Jet out though. Hollywood took the lead in the third quarter on a Marcus Peters pick-six.
Then came the dagger – a 99-yard kick return touchdown late in the fourth quarter from none other than himself.
Here's some of the previous action from the tournament:
Semifinals: Hollywood vs. former UFC champion Chris Weidman
This was a talkative game with Weidman calling Hollywood a "glitcher" several times for heavily leaning on the "Wildcat" formation and running a lot with the unstoppable Jackson. I mean, Lamar's speed does kind of feel like cheating – even in real life.
Quarterfinals: Hollywood vs. Los Angeles Chargers RB Melvin Gordon
Round 1: Hollywood vs. YG