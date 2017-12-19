How a Homeless Man Helped Brandon Carr Get Over Brutal Steelers Game

The photo of Beckham's catch – and Carr on the turf in the background – is surely hanging in many thousands of kids' bedrooms. Even Carr's own son still talks about it to this day, much to his father's chagrin.

"That haunted me for a very, very long time," Carr said. "But you learn from your experiences. I'm here now. I don't have the luxury to go into the tank like I did. That tanked me for a while, it just killed my momentum, my confidence.

"Now the situation happened again. This is another test for me. Am I going to pass this test? Am I going to bounce back or let this one game kill me?"

Carr knew the Ravens still had three big games left and, especially with Jimmy Smith (Achilles) on the shelf, Carr had to rebound to help push his team into the playoffs.

But even Carr admitted it took him three days to get over the game in Pittsburgh. Along the way, hee was helped by inspiration from multiple sources.

The first came Monday, the night after the game. Carr was driving to get a milkshake when he saw a homeless man in the parking lot. He typically doesn't do this, but he asked the man, "What's your story?"

The man, Joshua, is a military veteran who has been out of service for eight years and is now on the street. The two sat down for a meal and conversation. Carr was struck by the man's smarts and perspective.