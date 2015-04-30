How Breshad Perriman Became The Ravens' Pick

The Steelers took Dupree at No. 22 and the Broncos moved up five spots from No. 28 to grab Ray one spot later. Suddenly, it wasn't looking so good in the Ravens draft room with two more picks to go before they were on the clock.

"I get concerned about everything. We were sweating it quite a bit," Assistant General Manager Eric DeCosta said.

DeCosta said the Ravens' draft board got "wiped" in 2012 and 2013. It was so depleted that they traded back into the second round in 2012 and 2010. And for a little bit, it looked like that might happen again.

"This year we finally got something to fall our way," DeCosta said. "We were getting wiped out, but fortunately he was there."

The Cardinals took offensive tackle D.J. Humphries at pick No. 24. The Panthers followed with outside linebacker Shaq Thompson at No. 25. The Ravens didn't waste any time turning in their draft card for Perriman, the speed-size combo receiver with loads of upside.

"Once Carolina made its pick, I got on the phone and called Breshad," Newsome said. "We probably would have traded back, yes, if he didn't make it to us."

The Ravens took Perriman with wide receivers Phillip Dorsett (Miami) and Jaelen Strong (Arizona State) still on the board. Cornerback Byron Jones (Connecticut) went to the Cowboys with the next pick.

DeCosta had accurately predicted the Ravens' first-round pick in eight of the past 10 years. Now make it eight of the past 11.