How Ravens Can Fill Remaining Needs

May 03, 2022 at 02:37 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

050322-Houston
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
DL Justin Houston

The draft is over, but the Ravens' roster construction remains ongoing.

Baltimore's 11-player draft is getting rave reviews, being lauded by most pundits as one of the NFL's top classes. However, General Manager Eric DeCosta acknowledged that the team can't afford to rest on its laurels.

"You're never finished," DeCosta said. "We certainly still have some things that we need to address, and we will, but we're optimistic that we can."

Two positions the Ravens will likely look to address are outside linebacker and wide receiver.

Improving the pass rush remains a priority. The Ravens drafted edge rusher David Ojabo, but he's recovering from a torn Achilles suffered in March at his Pro Day.

While the Ravens expect Ojabo to play at some point next season, the timetable for his return remains uncertain. Last year's team sack leader, Tyus Bowser, is also recovering from an Achilles injury.

Re-signing veteran outside linebacker Justin Houston, who had 4.5 sacks, 17 quarterback hits and 34 tackles for the Ravens last season, remains a possibility. According to Field Yates of ESPN, the Ravens have placed the unrestricted free agent tenure on Houston.

Houston played 61 percent of the defensive snaps last season while starting 15 games, and he provided steady leadership as a mentor to young linebackers Odafe Oweh and Daelin Hayes. Houston has also been extremely durable throughout his 10-year career, starting at least 15 games in seven of his 10 seasons. Like defensive lineman Calais Campbell, who re-signed with Baltimore, Houston is a veteran player with a burning desire to add a Super Bowl victory to his resume.

At wide receiver, young players like Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay, James Proche II and Tylan Wallace will have an opportunity to step into larger roles to fill the void left by Brown. However, some veteran free agent receivers remain on the market like Will Fuller V, Jarvis Landry, and T.Y. Hilton.

While the Ravens will continue to explore options, DeCosta made it clear he remained confident in the wide receivers he has drafted over the past several years.

"I said this last year, but we like our receivers," DeCosta said. "We've seen growth, we've seen our guys mature and develop. We took 'Bate' (Bateman) last year; he was our first-round guy, and I think he's going to show you why. Devin, we have a theory that guys that end up playing on special teams and being really good special teams players end up being really good position players. We think Devin is a great young player. We took Tylan last year, and kind of the same thing. He's a young player and we were very excited to get him last year. Then we have James, and James made a jump last year and made some critical plays in games.

"So, we like our group. We will add players to the mix. It wasn't really by design that we wanted to create a hole on the team. I don't look at it that way, but in this business, you pivot, you dodge, you weave – you're always really going to be chasing a need. Every team in the league would tell you that you're chasing needs. That's what you do in this business. You're always trying to fix your biggest needs and move forward, and you want to get as strong as you can. We'll continue to address it or look at it. There will be opportunities for us – teams will call us – maybe some possible trades moving forward. Undrafted free agency, free agents on the street, and we'll build the best team we can."

Related Content

news

Late for Work 4/21: Should the Ravens Trade for Deebo Samuel?

Calais Campbell says Lamar Jackson will 'be a Raven for life.' What would progress look like for the Ravens' 2021 draft class? The Ravens' track record of success in the third and fourth rounds is encouraging.

news

Reports: Miles Boykin Claimed Off Waivers By Steelers

Wide receiver Miles Boykin, who was released by the Ravens on Monday, has reportedly been claimed off waivers by the Steelers.

news

Late for Work 4/19: Should Ravens Trade Up for Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner?

The Ravens fill needs on offense and defense in a three-round mock draft by ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay. Lamar Jackson says his main goal for the 2022 season is to 'get that Bowl.' Could Miles Boykin end up with the Steelers? In draft do-overs, Jackson goes to the Arizona Cardinals.

news

Late for Work 4/15: The 'Perfect' Pick for the Ravens

Which version of the franchise tag would the Ravens apply to Jackson? Should Eric DeCosta be higher in NFL.com's GM power rankings?

news

Sammy Watkins Signs With Packers

Veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins has signed with Green Bay after one season in Baltimore.

news

Late for Work 4/14: Pundit Floats Idea of Ravens Drafting a Quarterback in the First Round

Is this the year Jadeveon Clowney becomes a Raven? The Ravens' 2022 schedule is much tougher than first projected. No comp picks for Baltimore in 2023?

news

DeShon Elliott Tweets That He's Signing With Detroit Lions

After spending four seasons with the Ravens, safety DeShon Elliott says he's joining the Detroit Lions on a reported one-year deal.

news

Late for Work 4/13: How the Ravens Can Address Their Need at Pass Rusher

Media says the Ravens need a pass rusher and suggest different players through the draft to improve the position. Former Ravens linebackers rebuff the idea of trading Lamar Jackson or letting him hit the market. Were injury concerns a reason why the Ravens did not re-sign their free agent cornerbacks?

news

Around the AFC North: Steelers, Ravens React to Dwayne Haskins' Tragic Death

Browns sign Josh Dobbs as latest addition to their quarterback room. Veteran cornerback Tre Flowers re-signs with Cincinnati.

news

Late for Work 4/11: Media Reacts to the Ravens Agreeing to Terms with Two of Their Own

Highlights from General Manager Eric DeCosta joining former NFL General Manager Thomas Dimitroff on his podcast, "The GM Journey." Melvin Gordon III would be an 'ideal fit' in Baltimore. Four positions the Ravens could "double-dip" on in the 2022 draft.

news

Free Agency Rumor Mill: Sammy Watkins Reportedly Meets With Packers

Here's the latest buzz about the Ravens in the free-agency market for 2022.

Join Us For Beach Bash
Find Tickets Here
Shop Now
Advertising