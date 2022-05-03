How Ravens Can Fill Remaining Needs

"I said this last year, but we like our receivers," DeCosta said. "We've seen growth, we've seen our guys mature and develop. We took 'Bate' (Bateman) last year; he was our first-round guy, and I think he's going to show you why. Devin, we have a theory that guys that end up playing on special teams and being really good special teams players end up being really good position players. We think Devin is a great young player. We took Tylan last year, and kind of the same thing. He's a young player and we were very excited to get him last year. Then we have James, and James made a jump last year and made some critical plays in games.

"So, we like our group. We will add players to the mix. It wasn't really by design that we wanted to create a hole on the team. I don't look at it that way, but in this business, you pivot, you dodge, you weave – you're always really going to be chasing a need. Every team in the league would tell you that you're chasing needs. That's what you do in this business. You're always trying to fix your biggest needs and move forward, and you want to get as strong as you can. We'll continue to address it or look at it. There will be opportunities for us – teams will call us – maybe some possible trades moving forward. Undrafted free agency, free agents on the street, and we'll build the best team we can."