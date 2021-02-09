How the Ravens Can Get to Super Bowl LVI

Adding a Consistent Target for Jackson

Bringing in another playmaker for Jackson seems likely whether it's via free agency, trade or the draft. The Philadelphia Eagles made a key move during free agency in 2017, that helped them win a Super Bowl, when they signed Alshon Jeffery . The veteran wide receiver caught 57 passes for 789 yards and nine touchdowns during his first season in Philadelphia, and he had 12 catches and three touchdowns during the Eagles' playoff run.

After signing Tom Brady last offseason, the Buccaneers traded for tight end Rob Gronkowski, who ended his retirement. Then in October, Tampa Bay signed wide receiver Antonio Brown,. Brown caught a touchdown pass in the Super Bowl, while Gronkowski caught two touchdown passes. Adding a veteran target to the mix could be the most effective way to upgrade the passing attack, regardless of what changes the Ravens make schematically.

Meanwhile, the 2021 draft class is strong at wide receiver and the Ravens may find a rookie target who can make an immediate impact. Two of the Ravens' new offensive coaches, Pass Game Specialist Keith Williams and Wide Receivers Coach Tee Martin, have built strong reputations for their success with young wide receivers. Martin has coached three receivers who had more than 800 receiving yards in 2020 – Robert Woods, Nelson Agholor and JuJu Smith-Schuster. Martin's son is former Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers, a top prospect in the upcoming draft.

"Tee is a natural, charismatic leader whose bright offensive mind will benefit our young group of wideouts," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "His history of coaching standout receivers on the collegiate level will translate well to the NFL."

Williams has been a personal wide receiver coach for NFL wideouts Davante Adams of the Green Bay Packers and Sammy Watkins of the Chiefs.

"Keith has extensive experience working as a personal coach for some of the NFL's top wide receivers," Harbaugh said. "His offensive knowledge – particularly in the passing game – and his ability to get the very best out of his players aligns well with the values of our coaching staff."