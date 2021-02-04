Mock Draft Thursday: Several Edge Rushers Could Be Available

Between now and April 29 when the NFL draft kicks off, we'll keep you updated on mock draft projections for the Ravens at No. 27 overall.
Here's the latest, as of Feb. 4:
EDGE Jaelan Phillips, Miami
2020 stats: 10 games, 45 tackles, 8 sacks, 1 interception
"The Ravens have decisions to make at the edge rusher position with Matt Judon and Yannick Ngakoue due to hit the free-agent market. Phillips could step right in as a pass-rush specialist with freaky athleticism." – NFL.com, Bucky Brooks
EDGE Jayson Oweh, Penn State
2020 stats: 7 games, 38 tackles, 0 sacks, 6.5 tackles for loss
"The Ravens could also consider wide receiver help for Lamar Jackson here but also have a big pass-rush issue to address with Matthew Judon heading to free agency. Oweh is the classic freakish athlete in the Jason Pierre-Paul mode who has the potential to be an explosive and productive rusher for a long time, even if he must produce situationally at first." – Sporting News, Vinnie Iyer
"Saying Oweh is athletic is like stating Superman is "super," it's obvious and somewhat repetitive. Currently, his football acumen isn't equal to his physical gifts and that's the intoxicating part, because once his technique and football IQ matches his athleticism, he'll dominate at a pro bowl level." - Glynn Morgan, NBC Sports Chicago
WR Terrace Marshall Jr., LSU
2020 stats: 7 games, 48 catches, 731 yards, 10 touchdowns
"Marshall would give the Ravens size and speed at the receiver position. All smiles for Lamar Jackson." – CBS Sports, Chris Trapasso
OL Wyatt Davis, Ohio State
"An offseason that should be catered to finding perimeter help and protection for Lamar Jackson, the Ravens take arguably the best interior blocker in this year's group. Davis is a strong blocker at the point of attack, but he is a limited athlete. His skill set translates well in the Ravens' system that incorporates lots of gap, man, power blocking principles, where his deficiencies can be hidden to an extent." - Jordan Reid, The Draft Network
EDGE Rashad Weaver, Pittsburgh
2020 stats: 9 games, 34 tackles, 7.5 sacks, 3 forced fumbles
"The Ravens could lose their top four edge rushers in free agency. Even if they re-sign Matt Judon or Yannick Ngakoue, they probably won't be able to afford both. Here's a cheap 5-year edge rusher to go with Judon or Ngakoue. Weaver flashed his pre-injury form in 2020 and showed the ability to get after the quarterback." - Charlie Campbell, WalterFootball.com
OL Jalen Mayfield, Michigan
"The Ravens want to run the ball, full stop. In order to effectively run the ball in the NFL, teams have to invest in their offensive line. You cannot divorce o-line production from RB production at the NFL level, and I think the Baltimore organization understands that. While the defense needs help as well, adding Mayfield (who can play tackle or guard) seems like it would make sense for them." - Davis Mattek, Sports Grid
EDGE Joseph Ossai, Texas
2020 stats: 9 games, 55 tackles, 5.5 sacks, 3 forced fumbles
"I'm still on a pass rusher for the Ravens and it will be hard to go after another position for them. This part of the first round could be fruitful for edge players, whether that's Ossai or Jayson Oweh of Penn State." - Dan Kadar, Akron Beacon Journal