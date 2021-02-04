Mock Draft Thursday: Several Edge Rushers Could Be Available

Feb 04, 2021 at 01:07 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

MDR-2

Between now and April 29 when the NFL draft kicks off, we'll keep you updated on mock draft projections for the Ravens at No. 27 overall.

Here's the latest, as of Feb. 4:

EDGE Jaelan Phillips, Miami

2020 stats: 10 games, 45 tackles, 8 sacks, 1 interception

Jaelan-Phillips
Matt Gentry/AP Photos

"The Ravens have decisions to make at the edge rusher position with Matt Judon and Yannick Ngakoue due to hit the free-agent market. Phillips could step right in as a pass-rush specialist with freaky athleticism." – NFL.com, Bucky Brooks

EDGE Jayson Oweh, Penn State

2020 stats: 7 games, 38 tackles, 0 sacks, 6.5 tackles for loss

MDM---Oweh
Carlos Osorio/AP Photos

"The Ravens could also consider wide receiver help for Lamar Jackson here but also have a big pass-rush issue to address with Matthew Judon heading to free agency. Oweh is the classic freakish athlete in the Jason Pierre-Paul mode who has the potential to be an explosive and productive rusher for a long time, even if he must produce situationally at first." – Sporting News, Vinnie Iyer

"Saying Oweh is athletic is like stating Superman is "super," it's obvious and somewhat repetitive. Currently, his football acumen isn't equal to his physical gifts and that's the intoxicating part, because once his technique and football IQ matches his athleticism, he'll dominate at a pro bowl level." - Glynn Morgan, NBC Sports Chicago

WR Terrace Marshall Jr., LSU

2020 stats: 7 games, 48 catches, 731 yards, 10 touchdowns

MDM---Marshall
Michael Woods/AP Photos

"Marshall would give the Ravens size and speed at the receiver position. All smiles for Lamar Jackson." – CBS Sports, Chris Trapasso

OL Wyatt Davis, Ohio State

MDM---Davis
Jay LaPrete/AP Photos

"An offseason that should be catered to finding perimeter help and protection for Lamar Jackson, the Ravens take arguably the best interior blocker in this year's group. Davis is a strong blocker at the point of attack, but he is a limited athlete. His skill set translates well in the Ravens' system that incorporates lots of gap, man, power blocking principles, where his deficiencies can be hidden to an extent." - Jordan Reid, The Draft Network

EDGE Rashad Weaver, Pittsburgh

2020 stats: 9 games, 34 tackles, 7.5 sacks, 3 forced fumbles

Rashad-Weaver
Rusty Costanza/AP Photos

"The Ravens could lose their top four edge rushers in free agency. Even if they re-sign Matt Judon or Yannick Ngakoue, they probably won't be able to afford both. Here's a cheap 5-year edge rusher to go with Judon or Ngakoue. Weaver flashed his pre-injury form in 2020 and showed the ability to get after the quarterback." - Charlie Campbell, WalterFootball.com

OL Jalen Mayfield, Michigan

Jalen-Mayfield
Paul Sancya/AP Photos

"The Ravens want to run the ball, full stop. In order to effectively run the ball in the NFL, teams have to invest in their offensive line. You cannot divorce o-line production from RB production at the NFL level, and I think the Baltimore organization understands that. While the defense needs help as well, adding Mayfield (who can play tackle or guard) seems like it would make sense for them." - Davis Mattek, Sports Grid

EDGE Joseph Ossai, Texas

2020 stats: 9 games, 55 tackles, 5.5 sacks, 3 forced fumbles

Joseph-Ossai
Eric Gay/AP Photos

"I'm still on a pass rusher for the Ravens and it will be hard to go after another position for them. This part of the first round could be fruitful for edge players, whether that's Ossai or Jayson Oweh of Penn State." - Dan Kadar, Akron Beacon Journal

Related Content

news

Late for Work 2/5: Ed Reed Has 'Talked Briefly at Times' With John Harbaugh About Returning as Coach

Ozzie Newsome reveals how he felt when Ravens greats left to play elsewhere. Calais Campbell and J.K. Dobbins give high praise to Lamar Jackson.
news

Late for Work 2/4: Don't Be Surprised If Ravens Lose Multiple Free-Agent Edge Rushers to Jaguars

Looking at pass-catching tight ends the Ravens could target via free agency, trade and the draft. Mark Ingram II comments on his release and has high praise for J.K. Dobbins.
news

Ravens Mailbag: What's the Biggest Offseason Need?

Plus, will the Ravens pursue a veteran center this offseason? Will the team re-sign veteran receiver Dez Bryant?
news

Reports: Andy Bischoff to Become Texans Tight Ends Coach

Ravens assistant tight ends coach Andy Bischoff is reportedly set to join David Culley's staff in Houston.
news

Late for Work 2/3: Free-Agent Predictions Send Kenny Golladay to the Ravens 

Patrick Queen lands with Ravens again, J.K. Dobbins goes even higher in a 2020 re-draft. Pundits double down on how the Ravens can contend for a Super Bowl. 
news

Report: Zach Orr to Join Jaguars Defensive Staff

Former linebacker Zach Orr is reportedly leaving the Ravens defensive staff to join Joe Cullen, who departed Baltimore to become the Jaguars defensive coordinator.
news

Eisenberg: It Was a Weird NFL Season, But I'm Glad It Happened

There were doubts about whether the league could stage a season during a pandemic. It gave us all a mental health break.
news

Late for Work 2/2: Will the Ravens Be Able to Keep Mark Andrews for the Long Term?

Are the Ravens still among the elite Super Bowl contenders? One pundit says the Ravens trading for J.J. Watt is unlikely. Assistant coach Rob Ryan's swagger should benefit the Ravens' young inside linebackers.
news

Tight End Is an Under-the-Radar Way to Upgrade Passing Attack

The Ravens will be on the lookout for a third tight end to compliment Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle.
news

Updated: Ravens 2021 Offseason Moves

news

Around the AFC North: Steelers, Browns Also Face Quarterback Contract Decisions

Big Ben's return to Pittsburgh remains uncertain. Will the Browns extend Baker Mayfield this offseason? If the Bengals draft an LSU wide receiver at No. 5, Joe Burrow will be happy.

Advertising