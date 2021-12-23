How to Watch, Listen, and Live Stream Ravens vs. Bengals

The winner of the AFC North may be decided Sunday when the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals kick off at 1 p.m. from Paul Brown Stadium.
Here's how fans can watch, listen, and live stream the Week 16 game:
WATCH ON TV
- Local TV: CBS / WJZ Ch. 13 (Baltimore); WUSA Ch. 9 (Washington)
- Announcers: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (analyst), Melanie Collins (sideline)
- Check 506sports.com for coverage maps. Ravens vs. Bengals is in blue
- Pregame & Postgame coverage on the Ravens TV App for Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV
WATCH ON MOBILE
Live video streams are available to fans located in TV markets (blue) where the game is being aired on the following platforms:
- Ravens Mobile app for iOS and Android
- Ravens website (on iOS devices using Safari only)
LISTEN LIVE
- Ravens Mobile app
- Ravens website (on desktop computers only)
- Local radio: WBAL (1090 AM/101.5 FM) and 98Rock (97.9 FM)
- Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Femi Ayanbadejo (analyst)
- National radio: Sports USA Radio
- Announcers: Larry Kahn (play-by-play), Mark Carrier (analyst)