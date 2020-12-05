How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream Ravens vs. Cowboys

Dec 05, 2020 at 10:00 AM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

120520-WLS

This time it only took two postponements to find a day that worked. The Baltimore Ravens take on the Dallas Cowboys Tuesday night at M&T Bank Stadium at 8:05 p.m. ET.

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream the game:

WATCH ON TV

  • Network: FOX / NFL Network (nationally-televised)
  • Local TV: WBFF Channel 45 (Baltimore), Channel 5 (Washington, D.C.)
  • Announcers: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy AIkman (analyst), Erin Andrews (reporter), Kristina Pink (reporter)

WATCH ON MOBILE

Live streams available on the following platforms:

  • Amazon: Hannah Storm (play-by-play), Andrea Kremer (analyst)
  • Ravens mobile app
  • Ravens mobile website (iOS users in Safari browser only)
  • NFL Game Pass offers replays of every game, available as soon as the live broadcast ends. Start your free trial and cancel at any time.
  • *Please check your local TV listings to confirm availability. Mobile app and iOS mobile web users should "Allow Location Access"

LISTEN LIVE

  • WBAL (1090 AM/101.5 FM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM): (Gerry Sandusky, Dennis Pitta)
  • WDCN La Nueva 87.7 on the Ravens app: (David Andrade, Gustavo Salazar, Ximena Lugo Latorre)
  • SIRIUS channel 82; XM channel 227
  • Fans anywhere can listen to the WBAL radio broadcast on their desktop/laptop computers at baltimoreravens.com.

PREGAME COVERAGE

  • Leading up to every Ravens home game this season, tune in an hour before kickoff to Pre-Game Live presented by M&T Bank. Host Garrett Downing will take viewers inside M&T Bank Stadium for an exclusive, live look at player warmups. Additional guests will preview the game, share inactives and game-time information and offer insight and analysis.
  • Begins at 7:05 ET, streamed on BaltimoreRavens.com, the Ravens Mobile app, YouTube, Facebook, Ravens Roku and Apple TV.

Related Content

news

Eisenberg: A 77 Percent Chance of Making the Playoffs Is Just an Opportunity

With players returning from COVID-19 and a favorable schedule ahead, the Ravens have a great postseason opportunity. But having that opportunity is one thing and taking advantage of it is another.
news

Robert Griffin III Placed on Injured Reserve; Trace McSorley Preparing to Start

With Lamar Jackson still on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, Trace McSorley is the only quarterback currently on the 53-man roster.
news

Ravens Activate Four From Reserve/COVID-19 List

J.K. Dobbins, Patrick Mekari, Pernell McPhee and Matt Skura have been activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Brandon Williams, Anthony Averett Return to Ravens Practice

Defensive tackle Brandon Williams (ankle) is back on the field and cornerback Anthony Averett (shoulder) and wide receiver/special teams ace Chris Moore (thigh) have been designated for return from injured reserve.
news

News & Notes: Health Updates on Lamar Jackson, Mark Andrews

Head Coach John Harbaugh said the coaches on the Reserve/COVID-19 list are "doing well". The Ravens are happily adjusting to a more typical practice week. Patrick Queen doesn't worry about hitting a rookie wall.
news

Honor Rows: Baltimore Beyond Plastic

Baltimore Beyond Plastic is a youth-led, action-oriented organization striving to reduce plastic pollution in Baltimore and dedicated to merging public health, environmental advocacy and legislation to change the world.
news

The Unseen Struggle of the Ravens' COVID-19 Outbreak

It's about more than just players missing games. The Ravens' COVID-19 outbreak has a wider-reaching personal impact.
news

Late for Work 12/4: Could Trace McSorley Become Lamar Jackson's Main Backup?

Marlon Humphrey is 'as good as there is' in the NFL. Ravens' most likely path ahead is to the No. 5 seed in the AFC playoffs.
news

News & Notes: Return of COVID List Players Will Be 'Medical Decisions'

RG3 was determined to play after his hamstring injury. Rising up in the red zone defensively has been a point of emphasis for the Ravens. Returning to a normal practice schedule will be welcomed.
news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not vs. Cowboys

The Ravens did not practice Thursday, but here's an estimation of who would have taken the field.
news

Ravens Show Depth of Roster After COVID-19 Call-Ups

The lineup shuffling due to COVID-19 has forced given some backup players larger roles that they have embraced. 

Advertising