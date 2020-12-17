How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream Ravens vs. Jaguars

Dec 17, 2020 at 10:00 AM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

121720-WLS

The Baltimore Ravens are looking to keep their playoff push rolling against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium at 1 p.m. ET.

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream the Week 15 game:

WATCH ON TV

  • Network: CBS
  • Local TV: WJZ Channel 13 (Baltimore), WUSA Channel 9 (D.C.)
  • Announcers: Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), James Lofton (analyst), Sherree Burruss (reporter)
  • Check 506sports.com for coverage maps. Ravens vs. Jaguars is in yellow.
map

WATCH ON MOBILE

Live streams available on the following platforms:

  • Ravens mobile app (in-market fans in yellow on the map)
  • Ravens mobile website (iOS users in Safari browser only)
  • NFL Game Pass offers replays of every game, available as soon as the live broadcast ends. Start your free trial and cancel at any time.
  • *Please check your local TV listings to confirm availability. Mobile app and iOS mobile web users should "Allow Location Access"

LISTEN LIVE

  • WBAL (1090 AM/101.5 FM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM): (Gerry Sandusky, Femi Ayanbadejo)
  • WDCN La Nueva 87.7 on the Ravens app: (David Andrade, Gustavo Salazar, Ximena Lugo Latorre)
  • SIRIUS channel 82; XM channel 227
  • Fans anywhere can listen to the WBAL radio broadcast on their desktop/laptop computers at baltimoreravens.com.

PREGAME COVERAGE

Leading up to every Ravens home game this season, tune in an hour before kickoff to Pre-Game Live presented by M&T Bank. Host Garrett Downing will take viewers inside M&T Bank Stadium for an exclusive, live look at player warmups. Additional guests will preview the game, share inactives and game-time information and offer insight and analysis.

Begins at noon ET, streamed on BaltimoreRavens.com, the Ravens Mobile app, YouTubeFacebook, Ravens Roku and Apple TV.

Related Content

news

Tyler Huntley 'Ready to Go' As Ravens' New Backup Quarterback

Lamar Jackson will have his third different backup quarterback this year with undrafted rookie Tyler Huntley out of Utah.
news

Late for Work 12/17: NFL's Most Dangerous Rushing Attack Puts Ravens in Position for Playoff Run

The Ravens' odds of making the playoffs increases to 83 percent. Trace McSorley knows what Lamar Jackson was doing in the locker room during Monday night's game. Justin Madubuike is named Pro Football Focus' Defensive Rookie of the Week.
news

Ravens Deeply Saddened By Death of Former Running Back Lorenzo Taliaferro

Lorenzo Taliaferro, 28, played three seasons in Baltimore (2014-2016) after being a fourth-round pick out of Coastal Carolina.
news

Lamar Jackson Says Cramps Were 'Probably' Linked to COVID-19, But Mystery Remains

Lamar Jackson was well hydrated, but the cramps spread from his fingers to the opposite forearm, then down to his legs before he had to go to the locker room.
news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not vs. Jaguars

Jimmy Smith continues to deal with various injuries, but cornerback Terrell Bonds returned to practice from injured reserve. 
news

News & Notes: J.K. Dobbins Focuses on Wins, Not Carries

Marquise Brown was sure-handed when it counted most. Calais Campbell says he's still not 100 percent, and he respects Minshew's swagger.
news

Stats to Know From Ravens' Record-Setting Win Over Browns

The Ravens' 47-42 win on Monday Night Football was one for the record books.
news

Tyus Bowser Is Rising to the Occasion During Playoff Push

With three interceptions in his last four games, Ravens outside linebacker Tyus Bowser is proving he's more than just a pass rusher.
news

'Dez Bryant Rule' Will Give Teams More Roster Flexibility

If teams receive late notice that a player must be deactivated due to COVID-19, they will reportedly be allowed to activate another player up to 30 minutes before kickoff.
news

Eisenberg: Letting Lamar Be Lamar

After this year's flood of adversity, it's clear the Ravens' best offense is Jackson being who he fundamentally is, i.e., the best running quarterback the NFL has ever seen.
news

SociaLight: Cat Guy Marlon Humphrey Got Puppies

Here's how Humphrey's famous cat, Snowflake, handling the new additions.

Advertising