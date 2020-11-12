How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream Ravens vs. Patriots

Nov 12, 2020 at 10:00 AM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

111220-WLS

The Ravens travel to Foxboro in Week 10 to take on the New England Patriots on "Sunday Night Football" at 8:20 p.m.

Here's how you can watch, listen, and live stream the game:

WATCH ON TV

  • Network: NBC (nationally televised)
  • Local TV: WBAL Channel 11 (Baltimore)
  • Announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Chris Collinsworth (analyst), Michelle Tafoya (sideline)

WATCH ON MOBILE

Live streams available on the following platforms:

  • Ravens mobile app
  • Ravens mobile website (iOS users in Safari browser only)
  • NFL Game Pass offers replays of every game, available as soon as the live broadcast ends. Start your free trial and cancel at any time.
  • *Please check your local TV listings to confirm availability. Mobile app and iOS mobile web users should "Allow Location Access"

LISTEN LIVE

  • WBAL (1090 AM/101.5 FM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM): (Gerry Sandusky, Femi Ayanbadejo)
  • WDCN La Nueva 87.7 on the Ravens app: (David Andrade, Gustavo Salazar, Ximena Lugo Latorre)
  • SIRIUS channel 82; XM channel 227
  • Fans anywhere can listen to the WBAL radio broadcast on their desktop/laptop computers at baltimoreravens.com.

Related Content

news

D.J. Fluker Was Ready to Answer When Called

Now starting at right tackle, veteran D.J. Fluker embraces his new role on the Ravens' revamped offensive line.  
news

Late for Work 11/12: J.K. Dobbins Named as Breakout Candidate in Season's Second Half

Lamar Jackson says defenses are calling out the Ravens' plays. NFL Network pundit says Ravens will be a better playoff team than the Steelers. Nick Boyle is one of the Ravens' most essential and consistent players. The Ravens reportedly are bringing in veteran tight end Luke Willson for a tryout.
news

Ravens Back in Intensive Protocol After Player Tests Positive

There were no high-risk contacts and no other player or staff member is required to isolate.
news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not vs. Patriots

Mark Ingram II returned to practice Wednesday and could be an option to play Sunday.
news

News & Notes: Mark Andrews Isn't Worried About His Stats 

Lamar Jackson likes going up-tempo. Tramon Williams has the experience to make a quick transition. Cam Newton had a huge day the last time he faced the Ravens.
news

Lamar Jackson Looked Up to Cam Newton. Now He's Breaking His Records.

The Ravens quarterback said he watched Cam Newton since he was at Auburn. Now Jackson has brought the next version of the dual-threat quarterback to the NFL.
news

Torrey Smith, Calais Campbell Announce Community Projects

Torrey Smith and his wife, Chanel, have begun working to reopen a Baltimore community center. Calais Campbell is assisting households with funds for emergency bills.
news

Mailbag: Which Half Is the Real Ravens Offense?

Do the Ravens have a new personnel grouping for deep shots? Will J.K. Dobbins get more goal-line carries? When will Dez Bryant be incorporated more?
news

Late for Work 11/11: Key Rookie Contributions Continue to Fuel Ravens

Ravens rise in the latest power rankings. Mark Ingram isn't worried about the Ravens in big games. How more cap space opened up.
news

Ravens Activate Marlon Humphrey From Reserve/COVID-19 List

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey is now in line to play Sunday night against the New England Patriots and the Ravens are no longer in the intensive protocol.
news

Ravens Sign Veteran Cornerback Tramon Williams

Veteran cornerback Tramon Williams, who has spent most of his career with the Green Bay Packers, has joined the 53-man roster.

Advertising