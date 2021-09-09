How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream Ravens vs. Raiders
Here's how to tune into the Ravens' Week 1 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
The Ravens kick off the 2021 regular season under the bright lights of Monday Night Football in Las Vegas. The game against the Raiders starts at 8:15 p.m. ET.
Here's how you can watch, listen and live stream the game:
WATCH ON TV
- National TV: ESPN & ABC
- Local TV: WMAR Ch. 2 (Baltimore); WJLA Ch. 7 (Washington)
- Announcers: Steve Levy (play-by-play), Brian Griese (analyst), Louis Riddick (analyst), Lisa Salters (sideline)
WATCH ON MOBILE
Live streams available on the following platforms:
LISTEN LIVE
- WBAL (1090 AM/101.5 FM) and 98Rock (97.9 FM)
- Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Femi Ayanbadejo (analyst)
- WDCN La Nueva 87.7 on the Ravens app: (David Andrade, Gustavo Salazar, Ximena Lugo Latorre)