How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream Ravens vs. Raiders

Here's how to tune into the Ravens' Week 1 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Ravens kick off the 2021 regular season under the bright lights of Monday Night Football in Las Vegas. The game against the Raiders starts at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Here's how you can watch, listen and live stream the game:

WATCH ON TV

National TV: ESPN & ABC

Local TV: WMAR Ch. 2 (Baltimore); WJLA Ch. 7 (Washington)

Announcers: Steve Levy (play-by-play), Brian Griese (analyst), Louis Riddick (analyst), Lisa Salters (sideline)

WATCH ON MOBILE

Live streams available on the following platforms:

LISTEN LIVE