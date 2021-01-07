How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream Ravens vs. Titans

The Baltimore Ravens will take on the Tennessee Titans in the nationally-televised wild-card game Sunday at Nissan Stadium at 1 p.m. ET.
Here's how you can watch, listen and live stream the game:
WATCH ON TV
- Network: ABC & ESPN
- Local TV: WMAR Channel 2 (Baltimore), WJLA Channel 24/7 (D.C.), WMDT Channel 47 (Salisbury), WHTM Channel 27 (York/Harrisburg/Lancaster)
- Announcers: Steve Levy (play-by-play), Brian Griese (analyst), Louis Riddick (analyst), Lisa Salters (reporter)
ALTERNATE TELECAST
- An alternate betting and analytics-themed broadcast of the game, Between the Lines, will stream on ESPN+. It will be hosted by the cast of NFL Live and Daily Wager, the sports betting show ESPN launched in 2019, and analysts will include Mina Kimes, Marcus Spears, and others. The stream will offer in-game analytics in the form of on-screen graphics; betting odds will also be discussed by announcers.
- DJ Khaled will be giving a special halftime performance on Freeform during the NFL's expanded broadcast. Freeform's "Megacast" will also be presenting a star-studded watch party throughout the game featuring ESPN's Jesse Palmer and Maria Taylor meeting with a number of high-profile guests. The watch party will dive into topics surrounding the game and pop culture.
WATCH ON MOBILE
- Live streams available on the following platforms:
- Ravens mobile app
- Ravens mobile website (iOS users in Safari browser only).
- NFL Game Pass offers replays of every game, available as soon as the live broadcast ends. Start your free trial and cancel at any time.
- *Please check your local TV listings to confirm availability. Mobile app and iOS mobile web users should "Allow Location Access."
LISTEN LIVE
- WBAL (1090 AM/101.5 FM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM): (Gerry Sandusky, Femi Ayanbadejo)
- WDCN La Nueva 87.7 on the Ravens app: (David Andrade, Gustavo Salazar, Ximena Lugo Latorre)
- SIRIUS channel 82; XM channel 227
- Fans anywhere can listen to the WBAL radio broadcast on their desktop/laptop computers at baltimoreravens.com.