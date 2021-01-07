How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream Ravens vs. Titans

Jan 07, 2021 at 10:47 AM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

010721-WLS

The Baltimore Ravens will take on the Tennessee Titans in the nationally-televised wild-card game Sunday at Nissan Stadium at 1 p.m. ET.

Here's how you can watch, listen and live stream the game:

WATCH ON TV

  • Network: ABC & ESPN
  • Local TV: WMAR Channel 2 (Baltimore), WJLA Channel 24/7 (D.C.), WMDT Channel 47 (Salisbury), WHTM Channel 27 (York/Harrisburg/Lancaster)
  • Announcers: Steve Levy (play-by-play), Brian Griese (analyst), Louis Riddick (analyst), Lisa Salters (reporter)

ALTERNATE TELECAST

  • An alternate betting and analytics-themed broadcast of the game, Between the Lines, will stream on ESPN+. It will be hosted by the cast of NFL Live and Daily Wager, the sports betting show ESPN launched in 2019, and analysts will include Mina Kimes, Marcus Spears, and others. The stream will offer in-game analytics in the form of on-screen graphics; betting odds will also be discussed by announcers.
  • DJ Khaled will be giving a special halftime performance on Freeform during the NFL's expanded broadcast. Freeform's "Megacast" will also be presenting a star-studded watch party throughout the game featuring ESPN's Jesse Palmer and Maria Taylor meeting with a number of high-profile guests. The watch party will dive into topics surrounding the game and pop culture.

WATCH ON MOBILE

  • Live streams available on the following platforms:
  • Ravens mobile app
  • Ravens mobile website (iOS users in Safari browser only).
  • NFL Game Pass offers replays of every game, available as soon as the live broadcast ends. Start your free trial and cancel at any time.
  • *Please check your local TV listings to confirm availability. Mobile app and iOS mobile web users should "Allow Location Access."

LISTEN LIVE

  • WBAL (1090 AM/101.5 FM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM): (Gerry Sandusky, Femi Ayanbadejo)
  • WDCN La Nueva 87.7 on the Ravens app: (David Andrade, Gustavo Salazar, Ximena Lugo Latorre)
  • SIRIUS channel 82; XM channel 227
  • Fans anywhere can listen to the WBAL radio broadcast on their desktop/laptop computers at baltimoreravens.com.

Related Content

news

News & Notes: What the Ravens Are Saying About Derrick Henry

Wink Martindale talks about what makes Ryan Tannehill especially dangerous. Ravens expect Sam Koch to be ready. Willie Snead IV returns to practice. Marcus Peters laughs at Lamar Jackson's critics.
news

Late for Work 1/7: ESPN Pundits Believe Ravens Are Most Vulnerable Wild-Card Favorite

Is Lamar Jackson still the best quarterback of the 2018 draft class? J.K. Dobbins is a top-10 running back.
news

News & Notes: Continuing Red-Zone Success Will Be Key vs. Titans

Ravens won't get caught up in any taunts from the Titans. Mark Andrews still laments not catching a pass that was intercepted in last year's playoffs. Patrick Ricard helps out a teammate in need.
news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not vs. Titans

Outside linebacker Yannick Ngakoue is back at practice but wide receiver Willie Snead IV is not.
news

Lamar Jackson Is Eager to Erase His Playoff Narrative

Lamar Jackson said he was 'sometimes trying to do too much' in his previous playoff outings, and is determined to 'focus on the task at hand.'
news

Calais Campbell Embraces Challenge of Derrick Henry

Calais Campbell, who missed the regular season game against the Tennessee Titans, is back healthy and looks forward to helping the Ravens contain Derrick Henry. 
news

Mailbag: What's the Plan for Slowing the Titans Offense?

Will Wink Martindale get head coaching interviews? What's the long-term plan for Miles Boykin? Who wins a board drill between Derrick Henry and Gus Edwards?
news

Late for Work 1/6: Two Ravens Players Who Could Be Playoff X-Factors

Ravens head into the playoffs as a top team in the power rankings. The rookies receive more recognition. Who would be the Ravens' opponent in a dream Super Bowl matchup?
news

Lamar Jackson Is Obsessed With Winning the Super Bowl

Lamar Jackson doesn't plan on putting up his MVP trophy until he wins a bigger one.
news

Eisenberg: Why the Titans Are an Ideal First-Round Foe

If we've learned anything about the Ravens in the past five weeks, it's that desperation suits them well.
news

"Hollywood" Is Ready for the Playoff Stage

With six touchdown catches over his last six games, Marquise "Hollywood" Brown has rebounded to enter the playoffs on a roll. 

Advertising