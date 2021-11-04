How to Watch, Listen, and Live Stream Ravens vs. Vikings

The Baltimore Ravens are back in action following the bye with a Week 9 tilt against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday.
The game kicks off at 1 p.m. from M&T Bank Stadium.
Here's how you can watch, listen, and live stream the game:
WATCH ON TV
- Local TV: FOX /WBFF Ch. 45 (Baltimore); WTGG Ch. 5 (Washington)
- Announcers: Adam Amin (play-by-play), Mark Schlereth (analyst), Shannon Spake (sideline)
- Check 506sports.com for coverage maps. Ravens vs. Vikings is in blue
- Pregame & Postgame coverage on the Ravens TV App for Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV
WATCH ON MOBILE
Live video streams are available to fans located in TV markets (blue) where the game is being aired on the following platforms:
- Ravens Mobile app for iOS and Android
- Ravens website (on iOS devices using Safari only)
- Ravens Pregame Live: Shelby Granath, Torrey Smith, Garrett Downing, Willis McGahee (guest)
- Starts at 12:00 p.m. on YouTube, Ravens website, Ravens Mobile app and Ravens TV App for Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV
LISTEN LIVE
- Ravens Mobile app
- Ravens website (on desktop computers only)
- Local radio: WBAL (1090 AM/101.5 FM) and 98Rock (97.9 FM)
- Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Femi Ayanbadejo (analyst)
- National radio: ESPN Radio
- Announcers: Marc Kestecher (play-by-play), Sal Paolantonio (analyst)