How to Watch, Listen, and Live Stream Ravens vs. Vikings

Nov 04, 2021 at 09:42 AM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

110421-WLS

The Baltimore Ravens are back in action following the bye with a Week 9 tilt against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday.

The game kicks off at 1 p.m. from M&T Bank Stadium.

Here's how you can watch, listen, and live stream the game:

WATCH ON TV

  • Local TV: FOX /WBFF Ch. 45 (Baltimore); WTGG Ch. 5 (Washington)
  • Announcers: Adam Amin (play-by-play), Mark Schlereth (analyst), Shannon Spake (sideline)
  • Check 506sports.com for coverage maps. Ravens vs. Vikings is in blue
  • Pregame & Postgame coverage on the Ravens TV App for Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV
110421 WLS Map

WATCH ON MOBILE

Live video streams are available to fans located in TV markets (blue) where the game is being aired on the following platforms:

LISTEN LIVE

  • Ravens Mobile app
  • Ravens website (on desktop computers only)
  • Local radio: WBAL (1090 AM/101.5 FM) and 98Rock (97.9 FM)
  • Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Femi Ayanbadejo (analyst)
  • National radio: ESPN Radio
  • Announcers: Marc Kestecher (play-by-play), Sal Paolantonio (analyst)

Related Content

news

One of the Original Ravens, Roy Sommerhof Set to Retire

Senior Vice President of Stadium Operations Roy Sommerhof will retire following the 2021 season.
news

Gameday Threads: A Battle of Purple in Ravens vs. Vikings

See what the Baltimore Ravens are wearing for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.
news

Late for Work 11/4: Marquise Brown Will Make the Pro Bowl and Other Ravens Predictions

What does not trading for a running back mean for the Ravens' rushing attack? ESPN's analytics gives the Ravens the best chance to win the AFC North. Two Ravens named to midseason All-Pro teams.
news

Marlon Humphrey, Secondary Seek A Bounce Back Performance

Coming off a difficult defensive game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Ravens look to rebound against the Vikings' explosive receivers and Kirk Cousins, a quarterback who has had their number.
news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Derek Wolfe, Sammy Watkins Not Practicing

Running back Latavius Murray is also among the Ravens still missing from the field after their bye.
news

News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Feels Refreshed, Excited About Offensive Potential

Kevin Zeitler confident Ravens will run the ball better as the weather turns cold. Mailk Harrison is on short-term IR after being struck by bullet. John Harbaugh sends team a message on Henry Ruggs III.
news

Legendary Baltimore Colt and Ravens Broadcaster Tom Matte Passes Away

Tom Matte played running back for the Colts from 1961-1972 and was an analyst on the Ravens' radio broadcasts from 1996-2005.
news

SociaLight: Lamar Jackson's Daughter Was Adorable Pebbles for Halloween

Lamar Jackson showed off photos of his daughter, Milan, dressed up as Pebbles from 'The Flintstones' for Halloween.
news

Mailbag: Who Will Be the Post-Bye X-Factor?

What's the status of the injured players returning after the bye? Did the Ravens improve their tackling over the bye? How should we feel about Matthew Judon?
news

Power Rankings: Ravens Inch Up After Bye

The AFC North-leading Ravens are consistently in the top 10. See how high they are in one power ranking.
news

Late for Work 11/3: Ravens Named a Trade Deadline Loser, But Were They Really?

Willie McGinest says the Ravens are a 'sneaky, dangerous team.' Stats that have defined the Ravens' season. Odafe Oweh makes The Athletic's Midseason All-Rookie Team.
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising