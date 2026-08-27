How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Commanders vs. Ravens, Preseason Week 3

The Ravens will host the Washington Commanders on Friday at 6 p.m. in both teams' preseason finale.
Here's how to watch, listen to, and live stream the game:
Watch on TV
- Local TV: WBAL Ch. 11 (Baltimore)
- Announcers: Kyle Youmans (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst), and Evan Washburn (sideline)
- View the NFL Game Guide to see which Preseason Week 3 games are available to you based on your location, providers and services.
Stream
- The TV game broadcast will be live-streamed for free to in-market users on both BaltimoreRavens.com and in the Ravens Mobile app.
Listen
- Local radio announcers: Kyle Youmans (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst)
- Live radio stream: BaltimoreRavens.com (desktop users) and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)