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Ravens Expand 2026 Radio & Preseason Television Coverage

Aug 12, 2026 at 05:41 PM
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Throughout the 2026 preseason, Baltimore Ravens games will be televised across the team's largest affiliate network to date – a total of 12 different affiliates – as part of a simulcast TV/radio broadcast produced by Ravens Productions.

In the local Baltimore area, WBAL-TV will carry preseason broadcasts for the 21st-consecutive year. Overall, the Ravens have doubled the number of TV affiliates for the 2026 preseason, expanding their reach into Virginia, West Virginia and Kentucky. (Games will also continue to air on Maryland's Eastern Shore, in Delaware, in Pennsylvania and in Washington, D.C.)

Joining the preseason broadcast crew is new "Voice of the Ravens" Kyle Youmans (play-by-play), accompanied by Hall of Fame defensive back Rod Woodson (analyst) and CBS Sports' Evan Washburn (sideline).

The Emmy Award-winning preseason broadcasts and pre-game shows are produced by Ravens Productions, led by coordinating producer Matt Brevet, producer Andy Bock and director Lou Kusserow. This past June, Ravens Productions earned another 12 regional Emmy Awards.

TV Ratings Note: For the past 20 years (2006-25), Ravens Preseason Football has been the No. 1 Program in the Baltimore DMA every August, except for Summer Olympic years (2008, 2012, 2016, 2021 & 2024) when it placed second only behind the top Olympic program. (There were no preseason games in 2020 due to COVID.)

PRESEASON TELEVISION AFFILIATES (coverage map attached)

Ravens preseason games will air live on WBAL-TV, as well as on the following affiliate channels:

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RADIO AFFILIATES (coverage map attached)

All 2026 Ravens games – both preseason and regular season – can be heard on 98Rock WIYY (97.9 FM), WBAL 1090 AM/101.5 FM, www.baltimoreravens.com, in the Ravens mobile app (when fans are in the Baltimore area) and on 25 regional affiliates (listed below). This network spans six states – Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Virginia, West Virginia and Kentucky – and Washington, D.C.

Maryland:

  • WBAL 1090 AM/98 ROCK - 97.9 FM (Baltimore, Md.)
  • WRNR 93.5 FM/WYRE 810 AM (Annapolis, Md.)
  • W228DI/WTOP HD4 - 93.5 FM (Silver Spring, Md.)
  • WAAI 100.9 FM/WZBH 93.5 FM (Salisbury, Md./Delaware)
  • WARK 1490 AM/98.9 FM (Frederick/Hagerstown, Md.)
  • WBBX 106.1 FM (Pocomoke City, Md.)
  • WCMD 1230 AM/1490 AM (Cumberland, Md.)

Pennsylvania:

  • WYCR 98.5 FM (Gettysburg/Harrisburg, Pa.)

Washington, D.C.:

  • ESPN 630 AM

Virginia:

  • WCHV 107.5 FM (Charlottesville, Va.)
  • WHGB 1360 AM/106.9 FM (Harrisonburg, Va.)
  • ESPN Richmond WURV-HD2/106.1 FM (Richmond, Va.)

West Virginia:

  • WKLP 1390 AM (Keyser, W.Va.)
  • WCST 1010 AM/93.5 FM & WEPM 1300 AM/93.7 FM (Martinsburg, W.Va.)

Kentucky:

  • ESPN Louisville 93.9 FM (Louisville, Ky.)

Official Spanish Broadcast Partner:

  • TICO Sports (during the regular season)

RAVENS PRESEASON SCHEDULE

Aug. 15 vs. Eagles, 7 p.m. ET

Aug. 22 at Vikings, 1 p.m. ET

Aug. 28 vs. Commanders, 6 p.m. ET

All pre-game broadcasts will begin 30 minutes before kickoff.

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