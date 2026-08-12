Ravens Expand 2026 Radio & Preseason Television Coverage

Throughout the 2026 preseason, Baltimore Ravens games will be televised across the team's largest affiliate network to date – a total of 12 different affiliates – as part of a simulcast TV/radio broadcast produced by Ravens Productions.

In the local Baltimore area, WBAL-TV will carry preseason broadcasts for the 21st-consecutive year. Overall, the Ravens have doubled the number of TV affiliates for the 2026 preseason, expanding their reach into Virginia, West Virginia and Kentucky. (Games will also continue to air on Maryland's Eastern Shore, in Delaware, in Pennsylvania and in Washington, D.C.)

Joining the preseason broadcast crew is new "Voice of the Ravens" Kyle Youmans (play-by-play), accompanied by Hall of Fame defensive back Rod Woodson (analyst) and CBS Sports' Evan Washburn (sideline).

The Emmy Award-winning preseason broadcasts and pre-game shows are produced by Ravens Productions, led by coordinating producer Matt Brevet, producer Andy Bock and director Lou Kusserow. This past June, Ravens Productions earned another 12 regional Emmy Awards.

TV Ratings Note: For the past 20 years (2006-25), Ravens Preseason Football has been the No. 1 Program in the Baltimore DMA every August, except for Summer Olympic years (2008, 2012, 2016, 2021 & 2024) when it placed second only behind the top Olympic program. (There were no preseason games in 2020 due to COVID.)

PRESEASON TELEVISION AFFILIATES (coverage map attached)