How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Broncos

Dec 01, 2022 at 11:36 AM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

120122-HowTo

The Ravens (7-4) return home to face the Denver Broncos (3-8) in a Week 13 matchup.

Kickoff is 1 p.m. at M&T Bank Stadium.

Here's how fans can watch, listen to, and live stream the game:

Watch on TV

  • Local TV: CBS – WJZ/Ch. 13 (Baltimore), WUSA/Ch. 9 (Washington), WHP/Ch. 21 (Harrisburg), WBOC/Ch. 16 (Maryland-Eastern Shore)
  • Announcers: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (analyst), Melanie Collins (sideline)
  • Check 506sports.com for coverage maps. Ravens vs. Broncos in blue.
  • Pregame & Postgame coverage on the Ravens TV App for Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV
map-broncos

Watch on Mobile

Listen Live

  • Local radio: WBAL (1090 AM) and 98Rock (97.9 FM)
  • Live radio stream: BaltimoreRavens.com and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)
  • Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst)
  • Spanish radio: TICO Sports (1050 AM and 93.5 FM), BaltimoreRavens.com and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only); David Andrade (play-by-play), Allen Gutierrez (analyst)
  • Sirius XM channel 226 or 81 on the SXM app
  • NFL+ – Listen to the live home or away radio broadcast for every NFL game on your phone or tablet. Start your 7-day free trial.

