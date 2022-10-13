How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Giants

The Ravens (3-2) return to the road on Sunday to face the Giants (4-1), one of the NFL's early-season surprises.
The interconference battle kicks off at 1 p.m. ET from MetLife Stadium.
Here's how fans can watch, listen to, and live stream the game:
Watch on TV
- Local TV: CBS – WJZ/Ch. 13 (Baltimore), WUSA/Ch. 9 (Washington)
- Announcers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analyst), Evan Washburn (sideline)
- Check 506sports.com for coverage maps. Ravens vs. Giants in red.
- Pregame & Postgame coverage on the Ravens TV App for Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV
Watch on Mobile
- Watch live local & primetime games on your phone or tablet with NFL+. Start your 7-day free trial today!
Listen Live
- Local radio: WBAL (1090 AM) and 98Rock (97.9 FM)
- Live radio stream: BaltimoreRavens.com (desktop or in-market mobile users) and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)
- Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst)
- Spanish radio: TICO Sports (1050 AM and 93.5 FM), BaltimoreRavens.com and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)
- NFL+ – Listen to the live home or away radio broadcast for every NFL game on your phone or tablet. Start your 7-day free trial.