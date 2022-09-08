How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Jets

It's finally here. The Ravens kick off their 2022 season on the road against the New York Jets.
Sunday's game kicks off at MetLife Stadium at 1 p.m. ET.
Here's how fans can watch, listen to and live stream the game:
Watch on TV
- Local TV: CBS / WJZ Ch. 13 (Baltimore), WUSA Ch. 9 (Washington, DC)
- Announcers: Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), James Lofton (analyst), Michael Grady (sideline)
- Check 506sports.com for coverage maps. Ravens vs. Jets in green.
- Pregame & Postgame coverage on the Ravens TV App for Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV
Watch on Mobile
- Watch live local & primetime games on your phone or tablet with NFL+. Start your 7-day free trial today!
Listen Live
- Local radio: WBAL (1090 AM) and 98Rock (97.9 FM)
- Live radio stream: BaltimoreRavens.com and the Ravens Mobile app
- Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst)
- Spanish radio: TICO Sports (1050 AM and 93.5 FM), BaltimoreRavens.com and the Ravens Mobile app
- NFL+ – Listen to the live home or away radio broadcast for every NFL game on your phone or tablet. Start your 7-day free trial.