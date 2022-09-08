How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Jets

Sep 08, 2022 at 11:00 AM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

How-to-Graphic-jets

It's finally here. The Ravens kick off their 2022 season on the road against the New York Jets.

Sunday's game kicks off at MetLife Stadium at 1 p.m. ET.

Here's how fans can watch, listen to and live stream the game:

Watch on TV

  • Local TV: CBS / WJZ Ch. 13 (Baltimore), WUSA Ch. 9 (Washington, DC)
  • Announcers: Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), James Lofton (analyst), Michael Grady (sideline)
  • Check 506sports.com for coverage maps. Ravens vs. Jets in green.
  • Pregame & Postgame coverage on the Ravens TV App for Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV
map

Watch on Mobile

Listen Live

  • Local radio: WBAL (1090 AM) and 98Rock (97.9 FM)
  • Live radio stream: BaltimoreRavens.com and the Ravens Mobile app
  • Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst)
  • Spanish radio: TICO Sports (1050 AM and 93.5 FM), BaltimoreRavens.com and the Ravens Mobile app
  • NFL+ – Listen to the live home or away radio broadcast for every NFL game on your phone or tablet. Start your 7-day free trial.

