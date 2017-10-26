How You Can Stream Ravens-Dolphins Thursday Night Football Game

Oct 26, 2017 at 04:27 AM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

Ravens fans living or traveling outside the Baltimore area are in luck.

There are more ways to watch tonight's Ravens vs. Dolphins Thursday Night Football contest than a typical game.

The game, which kicks off at 8:25 p.m. at M&T Bank Stadium, will still be shown locally on CBS/WJZ-TV (Ch. 13) and nationally on NFL Network, but fans can also stream it via Amazon Prime.

Fans must be a Prime subscriber to do so. Those subscribed can watch on their phone, tablet, online or via connected devices. Here's the full breakdown:

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

