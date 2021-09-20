Huge Plays By Odafe Oweh Help Deliver Victory

Even when the Chiefs were leading by 11 points and the Ravens had given up big plays and 35 points, Oweh said the defense was never demoralized.

"Don't flinch," Oweh said. "That's our defense. We had given up plays the whole game but we had the next-play mentality. Keep on pushing and we did."

So many times in their history, the Ravens have won games with their defense. But this has been a strange September for the Ravens with many season-ending injuries followed by a difficult overtime loss in Las Vegas in Week 1. A loss would have left the Ravens 0-2 for the first time since 2015, but thanks largely to Oweh, the Ravens are 1-1 and hoping Sunday's victory will be the start of them building momentum.

The Ravens saw Oweh's potential as a pass-rusher when they drafted him, but they also saw more. His versatility and athleticism makes him a perfect fit in Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale's system, a player who can be utilized many ways. There were times against the Chiefs when Oweh blitzed, or set the edge against the run, or even split out wide to defend All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce in coverage.

Oweh doesn't shy away from any assignment, confident he can handle the responsibility. That bodes well for Oweh's future, but he's already bringing playmaking ability to the defense.