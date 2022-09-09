Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Jets: J.K. Dobbins, Marcus Peters, Ronnie Stanley Could All Play

Sep 09, 2022 at 03:40 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

090922-WPWN
Shawn Hubbard, Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
(From left to right) LT Ronnie Stanley, RB J.K. Dobbins, and CB Marcus Peters

The Ravens are not ruling out left tackle Ronnie Stanley for Sunday's season-opener against the New York Jets, but he is doubtful to play.

Stanley practiced on a limited basis Monday, Wednesday and Friday this week as he works his way back into game shape.

Baltimore's All-Pro left tackle suited up Week 1 last season but shut it down afterwards and had a second surgery.

Stanley looked good in individual drills in practice this week, but it's still more likely that he doesn't play considering he hasn't yet gotten a full practice under his belt.

If Stanley does not play, the Ravens will rely on Ja'Wuan James to step into his place. Head Coach John Harbaugh said he's been pleased with how James has transitioned from right tackle to left this offseason.

"Ja'Wuan has really made a commitment to changing sides over there, and he's practiced really well," Harbaugh said. "He's ready to go, great spirit, great attitude, hard worker. I'm looking forward to seeing how he does."

J.K. Dobbins, Marcus Peters Listed as Questionable to Play

Head Coach John Harbaugh is not saying whether the Ravens' other two players coming back from last year's injuries – running back J.K. Dobbins and cornerback Marcus Peters – will play Sunday.

Dobbins was limited in practice all week. Peters practiced on a limited basis Wednesday and Thursday and got a rest day Friday.

Dobbins and Peters are both listed as questionable to suit up versus the Jets.

"As far as who plays and who's not going to play, that just happens at 11:30 on Sunday," Harbaugh said.

The only Raven ruled out for Sunday's opener is rookie defensive tackle Travis Jones (knee).

Jets Have Offensive Tackle Concerns

While the Ravens could be without Stanley, the Jets are having to shuffle their offensive line at the 11th hour.

Veteran Duane Brown has been ruled out for Sunday's game and could be placed on injured reserve. Head Coach Robert Saleh announced that George Fant will be moved from right tackle back to left and fourth-round rookie Max Mitchell will start at right tackle.

Fant has been limited by a knee injury for much of the week and reportedly isn't thrilled with having to switch positions again.

He was declared the team's left tackle this offseason, but had to bounce to right tackle when Mekhi Becton suffered a season-ending knee injury a month ago. The Jets signed Brown to play left tackle, but now he's on the shelf.

"They're going to have a big, physical offensive line out there," Harbaugh said. "We just have to focus on us, how we're playing and put our best foot forward."

The Jets officially ruled out quarterback Zach Wilson. Offensive lineman Conor McDermott (ankle) and cornerback DJ Reed (knee) are both questionable but both practiced fully Friday.

Related Content

news

Ravens, Lamar Jackson Do Not Reach Contract Extension

General Manager Eric DeCosta announced Friday that contract talks will be put on hold until after the season.

news

News & Notes: John Harbaugh Says Lamar Jackson Will Be 'Playing Quarterback Here for a Long Time'

Ja'Wuan James is prepared to play left tackle if needed. The Ravens will pay tribute to Tony Siragusa and Jaylon Ferguson with a helmet patch.

news

Mike Macdonald Is Eager to Debut Ravens' New Defense

First-year Ravens Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald did a lot of experimenting and learning in training camp.

news

Gameday Preview: Ravens vs. Jets, Week 1

Get the series history, stakes, key storylines, players to watch and a top matchup.

news

SociaLight: Ohtani Wears Lamar Jackson Jersey on Road Trip

Dual threat game recognizes game, as pitcher/hitter Shohei Ohtani is apparently a fan of Lamar Jackson.

news

Late for Work 9/9: What Pundits Expect in Ravens-Jets Season Opener

Lamar Jackson explains why he liked a tweet of him wearing a Dolphins jersey. ESPN's Dan Orlovsky reiterates his belief that Jackson is going to be the NFL MVP and lead the Ravens to the Super Bowl.

news

Pundit Picks: One Analyst Picks Jets to Beat Ravens

Every pundit is picking the Ravens to beat the Jets in the Week 1 season opener.

news

News & Notes: Greg Roman Discusses Running Back Rotation for Week 1

Tyler Linderbaum will make his first NFL start in a hostile environment. Mike Macdonald isn't fretting about depth at outside linebacker. Greg Roman is eager to see Lamar Jackson back in action.

news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Ronnie Stanley Sits Out Thursday's Practice

The Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley sat out after being limited on Wednesday. The Jets have tackle issues with Duane Brown still sidelined.

news

Kyle Hamilton Is Excited and Ready for Ravens Debut

Versatile first-round safety Kyle Hamilton hopes to play like veteran Sunday in his regular-season debut.

news

How Joe Flacco Expects to Feel Facing Ravens

The end of the Joe Flacco era in Baltimore was unfulfilling but not acrimonious.

Find Tickets
Advertising