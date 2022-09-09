Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Jets: J.K. Dobbins, Marcus Peters, Ronnie Stanley Could All Play

The Ravens are not ruling out left tackle Ronnie Stanley for Sunday's season-opener against the New York Jets, but he is doubtful to play.
Stanley practiced on a limited basis Monday, Wednesday and Friday this week as he works his way back into game shape.
Baltimore's All-Pro left tackle suited up Week 1 last season but shut it down afterwards and had a second surgery.
Stanley looked good in individual drills in practice this week, but it's still more likely that he doesn't play considering he hasn't yet gotten a full practice under his belt.
If Stanley does not play, the Ravens will rely on Ja'Wuan James to step into his place. Head Coach John Harbaugh said he's been pleased with how James has transitioned from right tackle to left this offseason.
"Ja'Wuan has really made a commitment to changing sides over there, and he's practiced really well," Harbaugh said. "He's ready to go, great spirit, great attitude, hard worker. I'm looking forward to seeing how he does."
J.K. Dobbins, Marcus Peters Listed as Questionable to Play
Head Coach John Harbaugh is not saying whether the Ravens' other two players coming back from last year's injuries – running back J.K. Dobbins and cornerback Marcus Peters – will play Sunday.
Dobbins was limited in practice all week. Peters practiced on a limited basis Wednesday and Thursday and got a rest day Friday.
Dobbins and Peters are both listed as questionable to suit up versus the Jets.
"As far as who plays and who's not going to play, that just happens at 11:30 on Sunday," Harbaugh said.
The only Raven ruled out for Sunday's opener is rookie defensive tackle Travis Jones (knee).
Jets Have Offensive Tackle Concerns
While the Ravens could be without Stanley, the Jets are having to shuffle their offensive line at the 11th hour.
Veteran Duane Brown has been ruled out for Sunday's game and could be placed on injured reserve. Head Coach Robert Saleh announced that George Fant will be moved from right tackle back to left and fourth-round rookie Max Mitchell will start at right tackle.
Fant has been limited by a knee injury for much of the week and reportedly isn't thrilled with having to switch positions again.
He was declared the team's left tackle this offseason, but had to bounce to right tackle when Mekhi Becton suffered a season-ending knee injury a month ago. The Jets signed Brown to play left tackle, but now he's on the shelf.
"They're going to have a big, physical offensive line out there," Harbaugh said. "We just have to focus on us, how we're playing and put our best foot forward."
The Jets officially ruled out quarterback Zach Wilson. Offensive lineman Conor McDermott (ankle) and cornerback DJ Reed (knee) are both questionable but both practiced fully Friday.