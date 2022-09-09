Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Jets: J.K. Dobbins, Marcus Peters, Ronnie Stanley Could All Play

The Ravens are not ruling out left tackle Ronnie Stanley for Sunday's season-opener against the New York Jets, but he is doubtful to play.

Stanley practiced on a limited basis Monday, Wednesday and Friday this week as he works his way back into game shape.

Baltimore's All-Pro left tackle suited up Week 1 last season but shut it down afterwards and had a second surgery.

Stanley looked good in individual drills in practice this week, but it's still more likely that he doesn't play considering he hasn't yet gotten a full practice under his belt.

If Stanley does not play, the Ravens will rely on Ja'Wuan James to step into his place. Head Coach John Harbaugh said he's been pleased with how James has transitioned from right tackle to left this offseason.