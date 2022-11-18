Who's Playing, Who's Not: Mark Andrews Practices Fully, Questionable to Face Panthers

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews and running back Gus Edwards are both questionable to play Sunday against the Carolina Panthers at M&T Bank Stadium.

Lamar Jackson is also listed as questionable after missing Friday's practice due to illness, but Head Coach John Harbaugh said he will play.

Andrews (knee/shoulder) is trending in the right direction. He was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday but was a full participant Friday.

On Thursday, Andrews said "you never know" when asked if he was going to return to the field. He said sitting out the Ravens' last game in New Orleans before the bye was tough, but that he's seeing the bigger picture now as a veteran.

"We'll wait until Sunday to say for sure, but Mark was out there. [He] took quite a few reps," Harbaugh said Friday. "And Gus was out there limited. Of course, I was planning on those guys being back, but I don't want to get ahead of myself yet."

Edwards was limited in practice throughout the week due to his hamstring injury, and "knee" was added to his designation Friday. The Ravens also have Kenyan Drake, Justice Hill and Mike Davis available if Edwards isn't able to play. Drake ran for 93 yards and two touchdowns against the Saints and Hill leads all Ravens running backs with 5.9 yards per carry.