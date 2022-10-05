Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Rashod Bateman Absent to Start Week

Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman did not practice Wednesday as he is day-to-day with his foot injury.

Bateman suffered the injury in the second half of Sunday's loss to the Buffalo Bills. He came out of the blue medical tent and re-entered the game briefly but couldn't take the field down the stretch.

Bateman leads the Ravens wide receivers with 243 receiving yards. He's caught 11 of 22 targets and scored two long touchdowns. There's still a long way to go in the week of practice, but if Bateman isn't able to play Sunday night against the Cincinnati Bengals, Devin Duvernay would be the team's top wide receiver.

"We'll just see how it shakes out with 'Bate' over the course of the week," Harbaugh said. "I'm hopeful, yes [that he can play]. It's a day-to-day type thing. That's the way he described it to me, so we'll see."