Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Rashod Bateman Absent to Start Week

Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman did not practice Wednesday as he is day-to-day with his foot injury.
Bateman suffered the injury in the second half of Sunday's loss to the Buffalo Bills. He came out of the blue medical tent and re-entered the game briefly but couldn't take the field down the stretch.
Bateman leads the Ravens wide receivers with 243 receiving yards. He's caught 11 of 22 targets and scored two long touchdowns. There's still a long way to go in the week of practice, but if Bateman isn't able to play Sunday night against the Cincinnati Bengals, Devin Duvernay would be the team's top wide receiver.
"We'll just see how it shakes out with 'Bate' over the course of the week," Harbaugh said. "I'm hopeful, yes [that he can play]. It's a day-to-day type thing. That's the way he described it to me, so we'll see."
Harbaugh said James Proche, who had been dealing with a groin injury earlier this season, is 100% health and ready to play an increased role if needed.
Top Two Rushers Out Wednesday
Running back J.K. Dobbins did not practice and was listed with a chest injury, but Harbaugh said that was expected. Dobbins was limited by a chest injury at the start of last week too and still practiced fully the other two days and played. Justice Hill (hamstring) was absent Wednesday, as expected.
Even if Dobbins plays Sunday, losing Hill would be a tough blow to Baltimore's backfield. Hill leads Ravens running backs with 125 yards (6.6 per carry). Mike Davis, Kenyan Drake and practice squad rookie Tyler Badie are the team's other running backs.
The Ravens did get Gus Edwards back on the field for his first practice of the season, which opens his 21-day window to be activated to the active roster. Edwards isn't expected to play this week, but it's a positive step for the veteran coming off last year's knee injury.
"It's obviously just the first day back in quite a long time," Harbaugh said. "We're going to have to see where it goes, but it was certainly a good start."
Offensive Line Health Improving
Baltimore's offensive line looks to be in better shape, as Patrick Mekari (ankle) returned to the practice field and Ronnie Stanley is also again practicing after resting Friday. Stanley said he was "really close" before the Bills game and practiced fully back-to-back days last week.
Cornerback Marcus Peters, defensive lineman Calais Campbell and outside linebacker Justin Houston (groin) are the other players missing from the start of Wednesday's practice. Peters and Campbell have been getting veteran rest Wednesdays.