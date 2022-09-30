Who's Playing, Who's Not: Ronnie Stanley Rests Friday, Questionable to Play

If Stanley and Mekari don't play, fourth-round rookie Daniel Faalele would start at left tackle. Faalele, who had never played left tackle in a game before last week, was rocky out of the gates against the Patriots but settled in well as the game went on.

With eight-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Von Miller and a strong Bills defense coming to town, the Ravens could use their All-Pro Stanley.

"Seeing the guys that play my position just go down and knowing that I'm so close to helping out, definitely that competitive side pushes more and more to want to get out there," Stanley said.