Ronnie Stanley Feels 'Really Close' to Return

Asked how he feels compared to last year when he was about to take the field for Week 1, Stanley said he feels "way different."

"I feel way better than what I was when I played that first game last year," Stanley said. "I'm in a way better place. I'm very optimistic, very confident in me getting back to where I want to be."

"He's looking explosive, as good as I've seen him look," Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman said. "He hasn't played ball in about two years, though, so they'll definitely be an acclimation period for him, which we're going through now. And I love where he's at. I was really encouraged by how he's looking. I'd say arrow up all the way."

Stanley was arguably the best left tackle in the game before his first injury – a first-team All-Pro in 2019. His return would be a big boost to an offense that already ranks atop the NFL.

It would also be well-timed this week considering the Ravens are down to their fourth-string left tackle, rookie Daniel Faalele. Stanley said that does make him want to get on the field faster, but he's determined to stick to the plan.

"From what happened last year, we're taking the smarter approach and want to make sure that we're not doing something that's going to hurt us long-term throughout the season. I think we're doing it the right way," Stanley said.

"I think it's been a little frustrating just because I'm a competitor and I want to get out there. This being my second year coming off injury when I was pushing myself to be out there as early as I could, it has allowed me to be more patient mentally in understanding what it's going to take for me to go out there and not hurt something else and be out for the rest of the year again. That being said, I'm definitely in a very good place mentally."

Stanley said he spoke with NBA star Klay Thompson and former Ravens guard Marshal Yanda, who also both underwent major ankle surgeries, about what it would take to come back and staying patient. Stanley also said there was another procedure that he had after the Week 1 game in Las Vegas, "separate from the original surgery, that was a lower body major surgery."

But despite multiple surgeries, Stanley is confident that he can still be the same player he once was. He's moving very well on the practice field, and now it will be about transferring that to the game – whenever that happens.