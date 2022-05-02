Inside a Historic Fourth Round of Ravens' 2022 NFL Draft

No team had ever made six draft picks in a single round before the Ravens did so in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. There were four selections made within a span of 14 picks.

So what was the scene like inside the draft room?

NBC Sports' Peter King had a seat inside and shared some interesting insight on what transpired. Here are some of the biggest takeaways from his Monday morning column:

Ravens were worried Jalyn Armour-Davis would get poached.

Atop the Ravens' wish list entering Day 3 was offensive tackle Daniel Faalele.

However, DeCosta was concerned that cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis could get poached if they didn't pick him first. Cornerback was one of the Ravens' biggest needs entering the draft and they have a tendency to fly off the board. DeCosta was worried about a run.

Still, DeCosta stuck to the board and took the best player available in Faalele, the mountainous 6-foot-8 blocker who could become the next Orlando Brown Jr. at right tackle.

Turns out, DeCosta was right about the run on cornerbacks. The Broncos selected one (Demarri Mathis) at No. 115 and the Vikings took one (Akayleb Evans) at No. 118, one spot ahead of Baltimore. Armour-Davis was the Ravens' top cornerback remaining entering Day 3 and they got him despite three other corners (including Coby Bryant at No. 109 to Seahawks) being drafted.