Isaiah Likely Hopes to Build Off Strong Start to Training Camp

Aug 01, 2022 at 02:41 PM
Clifton Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Isaiah Likely got his first taste of the atmosphere at M&T Bank Stadium during practice Saturday night. He loved every minute of it, from hearing the crowd react to plays, to signing autographs afterward, to realizing that he had quickly become a fan favorite.

"You see fans not only knowing your name, not only knowing your number, but really knowing a lot of stuff about you," Likely said. "A humbling moment."

The rookie tight end has generated early excitement in camp by making plays on a consistent basis early in training camp, showing the potential to be another weapon for Lamar Jackson.

The door is open for Likely as fellow rookie tight end Charlie Kolar is undergoing sports hernia surgery and the Ravens have not added another wide receiver. Likely could be used to as a complementary piece in the offense and sidekick to All-Pro Mark Andrews.

Andrews has become a mentor for Likely, who takes any advice he gets from Andrews as the gospel.

"Having the best tight end in my mind, Mark Andrews, in the league, (I'm) really just hearing what he has to say off my routes, off my blocking techniques, off my steps and just taking it like a sponge," Likely said.

Likely says he's just taking camp day by day, but he's off to a good start.

"Just trying to elevate my game," Likely said. "I want to keep doing the right things."

