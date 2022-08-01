Isaiah Likely Hopes to Build Off Strong Start to Training Camp

Likely hopes to continue the momentum he has built in training camp when padded practices begin Monday. The rookie tight end realizes it's still early in his first campaign, and that each step in his journey is important.

"Like Lamar said, the pads haven't even come on," Likely said. "The game of football is played with the pads on. … I'm dissecting defenses, learning the playbook and really just taking coaching. Not only from the coaches but from the vets in front of me."

It's not a complete surprise to see Likely make a strong first impression. He caught 133 passes for 2,050 yards and 27 touchdowns during his career at Coastal Carolina, and his 6-foot-4 size makes him a friendly target for quarterbacks. Likely didn't just line up at the traditional tight end spot in college. He was moved all over the field, making him a bigger matchup problem for defenses trying to stop him.

The Ravens could use Likely the same way, and NFL Network analyst Bucky Brooks named Likely as one of 11 rookies he can't wait to watch in training camp.

Likely says he's just taking camp day by day, but he's off to a good start.