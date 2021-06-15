J.K. Dobbins Is Keeping a Chip on His Shoulder

Harbaugh also made sure to mention that he has high expectations for Edwards and third-year running back Justice Hill. With as much as the Ravens run the ball, they need a host of running backs to carry the load.

But with his immense combination of talents, Dobbins could be a Pro Bowl-level player that takes Baltimore's dangerous offense to another level. The Ravens are already scheming more ways to get Dobbins involved in the passing game.

Dobbins caught 18 of 24 targets for 120 yards last season. He showed the same speed, strength and vision as a pass-catcher that he does as a runner, but drops were an occasional problem, including in the playoff loss in Buffalo.

Dobbins had three touchdown grabs in an OTAs practice last week, including one when he skied over linebacker (and fellow Ohio State teammate) Malik Harrison that blew up on social media.