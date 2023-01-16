J.K. Dobbins Vents After Playoff Loss

Jan 16, 2023 at 01:39 AM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

011523-Dobbins
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
RB J.K. Dobbins

J.K. Dobbins was frustrated in the locker room following Sunday night's playoff loss to the Bengals, feeling he should have gotten more opportunities after finishing with 62 yards on 13 carries.

Emotions were raw following the defeat that ended Baltimore's season, and Dobbins was particularly upset. In addition to his touches in the running game, Dobbins was involved as a receiver with four catches for 43 yards and a touchdown.

However, he was disappointed he did not get a carry during the drive that ended with Tyler Huntley's pivotal fumble on a quarterback sneak. That fumble early in the fourth quarter resulted in a 98-yard fumble recovery and touchdown run by Sam Hubbard, the game-deciding touchdown during Cincinnati's 24-17 victory.

Dobbins felt he should have been in the game during that drive, and that his number should have been called often.

"He (Huntley) should've never been in that situation," Dobbins said. "I don't get a single carry. I believe I would've put in the end zone.

"I'm a guy that feels that if I'm on the field all the time, I can help this team win. I wasn't. It's the playoffs. Why am I not out there? I should be the guy. I'm tired of holding back."

The Ravens rested Dobbins in Week 18 to have him fresher for the playoffs, and he felt ready to a carry a heavy load during the wild-card game. On Sunday night, the running attack was pretty evenly distributed among Dobbins, Gus Edwards (12 carries for 39 yards) and Huntley (nine carries for 54 yards).

Dobbins has always been an emotional player, and made it clear he was disappointed not having a bigger role.

"I should be the guy," Dobbins said. "I'm tired of holding that back. It's the playoffs. Let's go win the game. I'm tired of it. My teammates feed off me when I'm on the field. I should be out there all the time. That's just not the case how it goes here."

Dobbins suffered a season-ending knee injury before the 2021 season that required major surgery and rehab, then underwent microscopic knee surgery midway through this season to clean up some scar tissue. Dobbins returned with more speed and agility and ran for more than 100 yards twice during the second half of the season. He said he would work hard during the offseason to return better than ever.

"I showed people the scope was an amazing thing to do," he said. "Nothing can hold me down but God. I'll be back next year. I'll be better. I'm going to get back to my old self."

Related Content

news

Tyler Huntley, Ravens Explain Quarterback Sneak Fumble

Head Coach John Harbaugh said it was a quarterback sneak play that was supposed to go low, but Tyler Huntley saw a look that made him jump.

news

Tyler Huntley, Anthony Brown Both Ready for Action vs. Bengals

Tyler Huntley is active and rookie quarterback Anthony Brown could also play against the Bengals in Sunday night's wild-card playoff game in Cincinnati.

news

How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Bengals Wild-Card Playoff Game

Here's how to track all the action when the Ravens face the Bengals at Paycor Stadium on Wild-Card Weekend.

news

Gameday Preview: Ravens vs. Bengals Wild-Card Playoffs

Get the series history, stakes, key storylines, players to watch and the top matchup.

news

Ravens Make Four Roster Moves Before Playoff Game in Cincinnati

Wide receiver Tylan Wallace was placed on injured reserve and the Ravens signed Ar'Darius Washington to the 53-man roster.

news

50 Words Or Less: Ravens-Bengals Playoff Game Has Plenty of Spice

J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards are ripping and ready to go. The underdog mentality can be strong but not needed. Ravens defensive line has a chance to shine.

news

Marcus Peters Wins Ed Block Courage Award

After a torn ACL sidelined Marcus Peters for the 2021 season, he returned to become a key member of the Ravens' defense after months of grueling rehab.

news

News & Notes: J.K. Dobbins 'I Want It on My Back'

Anthony Brown feels prepared if his number is called. John Harbaugh fields questions about Lamar Jackson's recovery. Gus Edwards is out of concussion protocol and wants to 'prove a point' against the Bengals.

news

Roquan Smith Named First-Team AP All-Pro

Justin Tucker and Nick Moore were named Associated Press All-Pro second team.

news

Tyler Huntley Practices Fully, But Still Questionable to Play

Gus Edwards has cleared concussion protocol and Marcus Peters is ready to return.

news

Pundit Picks: Nobody Picks Ravens to Beat Bengals in Playoffs

The Bengals are the consensus pick to eliminate the Ravens from the postseason.

Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Advertising