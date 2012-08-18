J. Smith Playing, T. Smith Not vs. Lions

Cornerback Jimmy Smith will be in action Friday night at M&T Bank Stadium, but wide receiver Torrey Smith will not.

Torrey was not listed on the initial scratches, but is in street clothes during warmups. He missed the last two practices with an ankle injury.

It will be Jimmy's first game since he missed the preseason opener in Atlanta, and he may be starting opposite Lions All-Pro receiver Calvin Johnson since Jimmy would offer the best size matchup.

Three players also making their preseason debut Friday night are rookie outside linebacker Courtney Upshaw (shoulder), rookie running back Bernard Pierce and wide receiver Tandon Doss.

The only unexpected Ravens scratch is second-year tackle Jah Reid, who was back in practice this week after missing almost all of camp with a calf injury.

Tight ends Ed Dickson (shoulder), Dennis Pitta (hand), wide receivers David Reed (knee) and Devin Goda (unknown), linebackers Terrell Suggs (Achilles) and Darryl Blackstock (groin) and defensive tackle Ryan McBean (ankle) are the other scratches.