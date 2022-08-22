Around the AFC North: Jacoby Brissett Prepares to Hold Down the Fort for Browns

Cleveland Browns: Jacoby Brissett Prepares to Start Until Deshaun Watson Suspension Ends

Now that the length of Deshaun Watson's suspension has been set at 11 games, veteran Jacoby Brissett is the Browns' starting quarterback heading into the season. Brissett didn't play in Cleveland's 21-20 loss to the Eagles on Sunday, as Joshua Dobbs and Josh Rosen played the entire game competing to be Brissett's backup.

Rumors persist that the Browns may pursue a trade for veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo , and Brissett has a career 14-23 record as a starter. However, Head Coach Kevin Stefanski said he trusts Brissett in Watson's absence. Brissett has backed up Tom Brady and Andrew Luck during his career.

"I never worry about all that stuff on the outside, really," Brissett said. "I tell myself to stay ready and actually believe it. I knew what I was getting myself into when I signed up for this job. We set a plan when we first started this thing, and we've been going along with our plan. That's why I think you see none of us really stressing with whatever's going on on the outside."