Around the AFC North: Jadeveon Clowney Will Reportedly Re-Sign With Browns

Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow Believes Talk About Him Taking Sacks Is 'Overblown'

Joe Burrow led the Bengals to the Super Bowl last season despite being sacked an NFL-high 70 times – 51 times during the regular season and 19 times during four playoff games. That's a major reason why Cincinnati revamped its offensive line, signing guard Alex Cappa, right tackle La'el Collins and center Ted Karras during free agency.

The Bengals hope to provide Burrow with better protection, but there are times when Burrow holds onto the ball for a long time, trying to make something happen. Burrow says he doesn't worry about taking sacks in certain situations.

"Here's the thing about sacks," Burrow said on "The Full Send Podcast." "So there's good sacks and bad sacks. You look at the stats, yeah I got sacked a lot. But you look at when they happened: Third-down sacks? Who cares about third-down sacks? I'm going to try to extend the play as long as I can to get the first down on third down, unless I'm in field-goal range, then I'll throw the ball away and get some points. I think sacks are an overblown stat."