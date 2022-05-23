Presented by

Around the AFC North: Jadeveon Clowney Will Reportedly Re-Sign With Browns

May 23, 2022 at 02:15 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

052322-AFC-North
Kirk Irwin/AP Photos
Browns DE Jadeveon Clowney

Cleveland Browns: Jadeveon Clowney Reportedly Re-Signs

According to multiple reports, edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney has agreed to re-sign with the Browns coming off his nine-sack season in 2021.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Clowney turned down multi-year offers from other teams and will play with Cleveland on a one-year, $11 million deal.

The Browns drafted two edge rushers, taking Alex Wright of Alabama-Birmingham in the third round and Isaiah Thomas of Oklahoma in the seventh round. But the Browns always wanted to re-sign Clowney, who teamed with All-Pro Myles Garrett to give Cleveland formidable pass-rushing bookends. In addition to his nine sacks, Clowney had 37 total tackles and two forced fumbles and played his most action (14 games) since 2018.

Clowney was the No. 1-overall pick in 2014 by the Houston Texans and is a three-time Pro Bowler who is still only 29 years old. He is apparently returning to the AFC North after proving last season that he had plenty still left in the tank.

Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow Believes Talk About Him Taking Sacks Is 'Overblown'

Joe Burrow led the Bengals to the Super Bowl last season despite being sacked an NFL-high 70 times – 51 times during the regular season and 19 times during four playoff games. That's a major reason why Cincinnati revamped its offensive line, signing guard Alex Cappa, right tackle La'el Collins and center Ted Karras during free agency.

The Bengals hope to provide Burrow with better protection, but there are times when Burrow holds onto the ball for a long time, trying to make something happen. Burrow says he doesn't worry about taking sacks in certain situations.

"Here's the thing about sacks," Burrow said on "The Full Send Podcast." "So there's good sacks and bad sacks. You look at the stats, yeah I got sacked a lot. But you look at when they happened: Third-down sacks? Who cares about third-down sacks? I'm going to try to extend the play as long as I can to get the first down on third down, unless I'm in field-goal range, then I'll throw the ball away and get some points. I think sacks are an overblown stat."

Regardless of how many times Burrow is sacked, the Bengals certainly want to keep him healthy and reduce the number of times he gets hit.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Search for Next General Manager is Narrowing

The Steelers have continued interviewing candidates to be their next general manager to succeed Kevin Colbert, and the search has narrowed.

Internal candidates Brandon Hunt and Omar Khan were interviewed last week, according to CBSSports.com. Hunt is the team's pro scouting director while Khan is vice president of football and business administration. Other candidates who have reportedly received second interviews are Titans Vice President of Player Personnel Ryan Cowden, former Bills general manager Doug Whaley, Eagles Vice President of Player Personnel Andy Weidl and Buccaneers Vice President of Player Personnel John Spytek.

Colbert oversaw his last draft in April after 22 years on the job, and headlined his final class by taking quarterback Kenny Pickett in the first round and Georgia wide receiver George Pickens in the second. The Steelers hope Pickett becomes their next franchise quarterback to succeed Ben Roethlisberger, the quarterback who helped them win two Super Bowls after being drafted by Colbert in 2004.

The Steelers don't hire general managers or coaches often, and they aren't rushing to make a decision.

