Ja'Marr Chase Has Breakout Game as Bengals Get Offense on Track

Cincinnati Bengals: Ja'Marr Chase Sets Team Record With 15 Receptions

Held without a touchdown in Cincinnati's first four games, wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase broke out in a major way.

Chase caught three touchdown passes and set a franchise record with 15 receptions on Sunday during the Bengals' 34-20 victory in Arizona. It was a much-needed performance from Cincinnati's offense which is ranked 31 in the NFL through Sunday's games. The offense heated up in Arizona as quarterback Joe Burrow extended plays and moved much better than he had been earlier in the season playing on an injured calf.

Chase believes the performance could be a turning point for the Bengals (2-3), who overcame an 0-2 start last season to win the AFC North.

"We've taken a step closer to who we really are," Chase said via the Bengals’ website. "We keep facing adversity this year. It's not going to be an easy season and right now we just keep taking it step by step into next week."

On Chase's first touchdown, Burrow extended the play by moving outside the pocket which allowed his No. 1 receiver more time to get open.

"He was moving in the pocket a good bit on that play if I'm not mistaken. He looked really good from my perspective. When I saw him look at me that's when I got out of my route and he just got me the ball."

The Bengals will try to reach .500 when they host the Seahawks in Week 6.