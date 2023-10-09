Presented by

Ja'Marr Chase Has Breakout Game as Bengals Get Offense on Track

Oct 09, 2023 at 01:35 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

100923aroundafcn
Rick Scuteri/AP Photo
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) pulls in a touchdown pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz.

Cincinnati Bengals: Ja'Marr Chase Sets Team Record With 15 Receptions

Held without a touchdown in Cincinnati's first four games, wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase broke out in a major way.

Chase caught three touchdown passes and set a franchise record with 15 receptions on Sunday during the Bengals' 34-20 victory in Arizona. It was a much-needed performance from Cincinnati's offense which is ranked 31 in the NFL through Sunday's games. The offense heated up in Arizona as quarterback Joe Burrow extended plays and moved much better than he had been earlier in the season playing on an injured calf. 

Chase believes the performance could be a turning point for the Bengals (2-3), who overcame an 0-2 start last season to win the AFC North.

"We've taken a step closer to who we really are," Chase said via the Bengals’ website. "We keep facing adversity this year. It's not going to be an easy season and right now we just keep taking it step by step into next week."

On Chase's first touchdown, Burrow extended the play by moving outside the pocket which allowed his No. 1 receiver more time to get open.

"He was moving in the pocket a good bit on that play if I'm not mistaken. He looked really good from my perspective. When I saw him look at me that's when I got out of my route and he just got me the ball."

The Bengals will try to reach .500 when they host the Seahawks in Week 6.

"We definitely needed this win," Chase said. "I just want to say we're taking the right steps forward right now. Just keep pushing and moving forward."

Cleveland Browns: Did Bye Week Provide Enough Time to Fix Offense?

The Browns (2-2) had a bye in Week 5 which gave them extra time to address how their offense will operate after season-ending injuries to star running back Nick Chubb and starting right tackle Jack Conklin.

Cleveland has 10 turnovers through four games, and the offense has completed just seven passes of 20 yards or more. Without Chubb, there will be more pressure on quarterback Deshaun Watson to play more consistently after missing Week 4 against the Ravens with a shoulder injury.

General Manager Andrew Berry said fixing the Browns' offensive woes begins with cutting down on turnovers.

"The No. 1 thing that we have to do is something that (Head Coach) Kevin (Stefanski) has preached since the day he got the job, and that's protect the football," Berry said via the Brown's website. "We've turned the ball over ten times this season and we've lost the turnover battle in all four games that we've played this year, and quite honestly, that's not a sustainable way to win football games in the NFL. So that's really the first thing that we have to get corrected."

The Browns have a tough challenge when they return to action, hosting the unbeaten 49ers (5-0) in Week 6. Via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Watson is rehabbing diligently to be ready to play by Sunday.

"He's doing everything in his power, working around the clock with rehab," Stefanski said.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Rookie Joey Porter Jr. Could Earn Bigger Role After Huge Interception

Rookie cornerback Joey Porter Jr. made a huge play during Sunday's victory over the Ravens, intercepting Lamar Jackson's pass in the end zone that was intended for Odell Beckham Jr. Porter was not surprised to be tested in that situation.

"I'm the rookie out there against Odell Beckham on the third down, so I already kind of had that in the back of my mind, 'They're going to try me on this play,'" Porter said via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com.

After making the interception, Porter went to the sidelines and handed the ball to Head Coach Mike Tomlin, who appreciates how the second-round pick has steadily improved since training camp. After playing just four snaps in the first half, Porter played regularly in the second half and finished with a career-high 28 defensive snaps.

Tomlin indicated more playing time for Porter could continue.

"Porter has been playing increasingly more with each passing week," Tomlin said. "I've been really transparent about the inclusion of all the rookies. Oftentimes we start with a good foundational plan in terms of how they participate, and we grow from there. He's done a solid job with the work given. And today he got more. He did a nice job with the work he was given today."

Related Content

news

Kenny Pickett Expected to Miss Week 5 vs. Ravens

Tee Higgins reportedly suffered a rib fracture, presenting another problem for the Bengals' struggling offense. Myles Garrett was wearing a walking boot after losing to the Ravens, but Cleveland's star defender said he won't miss time.
news

Around the AFC North: Myles Garrett, Browns' No. 1 Defense Await Ravens 

Joe Burrow reportedly trends toward playing for Bengals on MNF. The Steelers had trouble flying home but got their offense in gear.
news

Around the AFC North: More Concern for Joe Burrow After He Aggravates Calf vs. Ravens

Browns receiver Amari Cooper is unlikely to play against Pittsburgh on Monday Night Football. The Steelers face a difficult challenge trying to contain Cleveland's offense without Cam Heyward. 
news

Around the AFC North: Bengals Look to Regroup After Bad Loss, Face Ravens Next 

Browns starting right tackle Jack Conklin is reportedly out for the year. Diontae Johnson, Cam Heyward and Pat Freiermuth all left Steelers' defeat with injuries.
news

Around the AFC North: Final Predictions for 2023 Season

With "Kickoff Week" upon us, here are the final season record predictions, and biggest strengths and weaknesses for each team.
news

Around the AFC North: Browns Trade for Kicker Dustin Hopkins, Cut Cade York

Steelers trade left guard Kevin Dotson who started 17 games last season. Bengals edge rusher Joseph Ossai injured his ankle during the preseason finale.
news

Around the AFC North: Joey Porter Jr. Gets Interception in Steelers' Debut

Browns plan to give their starters action in their preseason finale against Kansas City. Bengals' Jonah Williams has embraced his shift from left tackle to right tackle.
news

Around the AFC North: Joe Burrow Runs and Throws Prior to Bengals Preseason Opener

Browns second-year kicker Cade York continues to struggle with accuracy. Kenny Pickett-George Pickens combo clicks in Steelers' preseason opener.
news

Around the AFC North: Ja'Marr Chase Doesn't Want Joe Burrow to Return Until He's 100 Percent

Minkah Fitzpatrick is back at Steelers camp after missing a week for personal reasons. Browns rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson could win backup job behind Deshaun Watson.
news

Around the AFC North: Bengals Deal With Uncertain Timetable for Joe Burrow's Return

Browns owner Jimmy Haslam stops short of calling this a make-or-break season for Kevin Stefanski. The Steelers have signed former Pro Bowl inside linebacker Kwon Alexander.
news

Around the AFC North: Biggest Training Camp Story for Each Rival

The Steelers have had an 'extreme makeover.' The Bengals' safeties are under the microscope. Will Deshaun Watson regain his form?
Enter The Auction
Find Tickets
FIND TICKETS
Shop Now
Advertising