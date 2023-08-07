Around the AFC North: Ja'Marr Chase Doesn't Want Joe Burrow to Return Until He's 100 Percent

But Chase believes Bengals will be fine in the long run, if Burrow doesn't re-aggravate his injury by rushing back too soon.

"We'd be OK as long as he's there for the end of the season," Chase said Sunday. "We're worried about the bigger picture, not the small picture here."

Pittsburgh Steelers: Pro Bowl Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick Returns to Camp

After being excused from the first week of training camp for personal reasons, Pro Bowl safety Minkah Fitzpatrick rejoined the Steelers over the weekend. Fitzpatrick didn't provide details about the reason for his absence, but he appreciated having the support of Head Coach Mike Tomlin.

"He told me go, you know what I'm saying?" Fitzpatrick said via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com. "He said, 'Go be there for your family. Go do what you got to do.' And it wasn't an issue at all. They were making sure I was good every day. You definitely appreciate a coach and a program that takes care of family."

Fitzpatrick doesn't anticipate needing any more time away from camp.

"Life takes its course, but hopefully I'm here for the long run," Fitzpatrick said.

Cleveland Browns: Rookie QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson Impressed in Debut